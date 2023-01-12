Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Tv20detroit.com
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was taken into custody in Georgia. KDPS released a statement to FOX 17 on the arrest. "Once the investigating agency notified us of the allegations, we placed PSO Lockett on Administrative Leave....
Detroit News
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
WOOD
FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen
A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
WNEM
Alleged serial scammer arrested
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An alleged serial scammer is now in the hands of the Genesee County Sheriff. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the Mount Morris Township officers recently arrested Robert Gill. For years Gill would target elderly people, posing as a contractor and offering to...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Michigan Daily
Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
Keeping quiet helped Taylor Dudley get home safely
On Thursday, 35-year-old Taylor Dudley made his way across the Polish border and into the arms of his mother Shelley and supporters, including former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson who played a key role in making him a free man.
Your week in metro Detroit: He left Michigan, escaped restraint and seclusion
Some stories are years in the making. Melissa Freel first emailed us about her son, Bennett, in late 2021. Melissa had a story to tell: Bennett used to go to school in Michigan, but he doesn’t anymore. Now he’s a student in Pennsylvania. The reason why, she wrote,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
VIDEO: Missing Michigan Girl, 4, Miraculously Rescued In Ohio
She was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father on Tuesday.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
