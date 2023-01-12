ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was taken into custody in Georgia. KDPS released a statement to FOX 17 on the arrest. "Once the investigating agency notified us of the allegations, we placed PSO Lockett on Administrative Leave....
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen

A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Alleged serial scammer arrested

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An alleged serial scammer is now in the hands of the Genesee County Sheriff. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the Mount Morris Township officers recently arrested Robert Gill. For years Gill would target elderly people, posing as a contractor and offering to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy