Lionel Messi equals another record after scoring for PSG in first game back since World Cup triumph

Seemingly, there's not a game that goes by without Lionel Messi matching or breaking yet another record, and, in his first game back for Paris Saint-Germain after winning World Cup 2022 , the Argentine has already equalled a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, playing for PSG for the first time since the World Cup, Messi scored in the 72nd minute of their game against Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, helping them extend their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory.

After winning the World Cup, manager Christophe Galtier granted Messi three games off, as he missed matches against Strasbourg, Lens and in the Coupe de France against Chateroux.

Scoring against Angers represented the 24th goal Messi has managed during his time at the French side, since joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. When adding on the goals the 35-year-old scored at Barcelona - 672 in total - it means he has now managed a ridiculous 696 goals across his senior club career at Barcelona and PSG.

Most pertinently of all, though, is that that goal moves him level with Cristiano Ronaldo for the number of goals scored in Europe's top five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Ronaldo bagged 145 times across two spells at Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and a further 101 in three seasons at Juventus. Of course, his fledgling career at Sporting CP doesn't count in this context, meaning those five goals ensures Ronaldo stays just in front, for now, with 701 club career goals.

The goals counted encompass all competitions at their respective clubs, meaning the Champions League, league and cup competitions are all included in their tallies.

Of course, Ronaldo still remains, statisically, as the greatest goalscorer of all time , his 819 strikes so far unmatched in the history of recorded football. Messi, two years Ronaldo's junior, is closing in on him, though, his 794 goals growing stronger with each passing game.