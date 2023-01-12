ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Smithfield Twp. rejects warehouse rezoning plan

The Smithfield Township Board of Supervisors denied a zoning change request involving the former Mountain Manor Golf Course Wednesday night at the Smithfield Township Municipal Building. The applicant, Orchard BJK, Craig and Russell Scott, and Mountain Manor Holding, L.P., sought to rezone parcels from Low Density Residential to Economic Development....
SMITHFIELD, PA

