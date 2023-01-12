This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Today, January 15, is the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., renowned civil rights leader, and champion of racial and social justice. Tomorrow, his birthday will be observed as a national holiday, which in many circles is marked as a day of service and reflection. He delivered many stirring and inspirational speeches during his lifetime, but the one most notably remembered was during the historic March on Washington in 1963. Later this year, there will be commemorations of the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he sounded a clarion call for racial equality.

