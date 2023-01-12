Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Great Northern’s closure leaves no place to cheer for Pop Warner
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking lot is all the Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheer team can access at Great Northern Mall these days. “We used to have a location inside here at Great Northern,” explained Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich. “It is of course since closed. We have some very specific guidelines we need for practice facility.”
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
Upstate NY Lacrosse Store Attacked With 22,000 Fake Sales
When you are a small, family owned supply store with a total of 17 employees, located in Chittenango, New York, you don't often get 22,000 on-line sales transactions in one weekend. So, when Ryan Powell began looking at the sales reports from New Year's weekend, he knew something wasn't right. In fact, he knew something was very wrong.
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
CNY Inspirations: Undaunted, marching ahead
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Today, January 15, is the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., renowned civil rights leader, and champion of racial and social justice. Tomorrow, his birthday will be observed as a national holiday, which in many circles is marked as a day of service and reflection. He delivered many stirring and inspirational speeches during his lifetime, but the one most notably remembered was during the historic March on Washington in 1963. Later this year, there will be commemorations of the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he sounded a clarion call for racial equality.
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Syracuse University Graduate Student Workers Looking To Unionize
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse University Graduate student workers are looking to unionize. They say they will move forward to form a union with SEIU Local 200United. Graduate student employees, who work in teaching, research and elsewhere, are forming their union to win higher stipends, better healthcare and benefits, and increased worker protections - specifically for international graduate student employees and graduate student employees of color.
Syracuse’s ‘beloved community’ gathers once again to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Guest Opinion)
Malique Lewis is a Syracuse University student in the Class of 2024. The Rev. Dr. Brian Konkol is dean of Hendricks Chapel. They are co-chairs of the university’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. We believe in the importance of community. As two people with vastly...
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)
Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
Today’s obituaries: Jayne Anne Bodah, 67, taught at schools in Baldwinsville, Syracuse, Fayetteville
Jayne Anne Sabel Bodah, 67, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from complications of the flu. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1974, according to her obituary. She earned degrees at the former Maria Regina College and Syracuse University. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher...
Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
