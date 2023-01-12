ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: RPD is currently investigating the first homicide of the year at the Lyell Avenue Burger King. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their guard up. “I have grandchildren, my...
News 8 WROC

Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
WHEC TV-10

No one hurt in overnight Monroe Ave. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street. At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit, but police say a vacant building was hit. Investigators tell us a vehicle leaving the area around the same time crashed into another car nearby.
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
WHEC TV-10

Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10

RPD outside five city high schools after shooting last week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Next week the Rochester City Council will formally vote on whether RPD Officers will be stationed on school grounds on a more permanent basis. This is in response to last week’s shooting outside of Franklin High School. A 16-year-old would have been executed on the doorstep of the school had the attacker’s gun not jammed.
WHEC TV-10

Children, 3 and 6, found safe after they were inside a car that was stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say two children, aged 3 and 6, are safe after they were inside a car that was stolen on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the mother went inside a corner store at Lake and Phelps Avenue and left her car running with her children inside. That’s when someone entered the car and drove off with the children.
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
WHEC TV-10

Jurors hear second day of testimony in Seth Larson murder trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jurors in the Seth Larson murder trial just finished their second day of listening to testimony. Larson is accused of killing his girlfriend Lisa Shuler last May at their Culver Road home in Irondequoit. Thursday afternoon jurors heard the grizzly details about the discovery of Shuler’s...
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
WHEC TV-10

Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police says 15-year-old Dahira Ali was reported missing last Saturday, January 7. Officials told us Dahira was last seen at an event at Northeast College Prep School. They say she was seen wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and a hijab. Anyone with additional information on...
