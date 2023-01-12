Read full article on original website
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: RPD is currently investigating the first homicide of the year at the Lyell Avenue Burger King. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their guard up. “I have grandchildren, my...
Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
No one hurt in overnight Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street. At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit, but police say a vacant building was hit. Investigators tell us a vehicle leaving the area around the same time crashed into another car nearby.
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
As police search for suspect who stole car with children inside, child services investigates mother
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Rochester police are still searching for the suspect who stole a car yesterday, with two small children inside. Police are investigating not only the suspect, but also the mother who they say, left the car running as she ran into a corner store. The children who are six...
Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
RPD outside five city high schools after shooting last week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Next week the Rochester City Council will formally vote on whether RPD Officers will be stationed on school grounds on a more permanent basis. This is in response to last week’s shooting outside of Franklin High School. A 16-year-old would have been executed on the doorstep of the school had the attacker’s gun not jammed.
Children, 3 and 6, found safe after they were inside a car that was stolen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say two children, aged 3 and 6, are safe after they were inside a car that was stolen on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the mother went inside a corner store at Lake and Phelps Avenue and left her car running with her children inside. That’s when someone entered the car and drove off with the children.
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Jurors hear second day of testimony in Seth Larson murder trial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jurors in the Seth Larson murder trial just finished their second day of listening to testimony. Larson is accused of killing his girlfriend Lisa Shuler last May at their Culver Road home in Irondequoit. Thursday afternoon jurors heard the grizzly details about the discovery of Shuler’s...
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.
24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
‘We didn’t want to wait’: City Council slated to vote on putting police on school grounds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police may be back on school grounds in the coming months. Thursday night, in a vote of 6 to 3, Rochester City Council moved the motion to vote on it next week. It was not a quick decision. And things got a bit heated!. Council...
Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosts surgical skills training for area high school girls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosted a day-long career orientation event with hands-on surgical skills practice. Students used power tools for drilling and sawing fake bones; practiced suturing on pigs’ feet; and weaved elastic bands through knee models to practice tendon repair. UR Medicine hosts this annual...
Good Question: Why don’t we see more full-service gas stations?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Full-service gas stations used to be common in our area. An attendant would come up to your car to ask if you needed help. Maybe they’d even wipe down your windshield for you while you wait. However, as several of you pointed out, that kind...
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police says 15-year-old Dahira Ali was reported missing last Saturday, January 7. Officials told us Dahira was last seen at an event at Northeast College Prep School. They say she was seen wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and a hijab. Anyone with additional information on...
First Alert Weather: General light snow with local lake effect into Friday night, Yellow Alert lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Light snow will continue for much of Friday with another inch or so for most of the region. The Yellow Alert was lifted at noon. As we head into Friday afternoon and evening hours a bit more lake effect will develop south of Ontario and could bring some higher totals near and north of Rochester along Route 104.
