ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Jermaine Terry Commits to Oregon State, Cancels Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIC8m_0kC8rbIk00

Cal transfer tight end Jermaine Terry has committed to Oregon State and cancelled his previously scheduled official visit to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Terry is listed at 6-4, 255 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining with his redshirt year still available. He was scheduled to visit along with transfer quarterback Ty Keyes as visitors this weekend, but that will no longer happen.

Terry officially visited Oregon State this past weekend. In addition to Syracuse and Oregon State, he also holds offers from Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana and Nevada.

During his career with Cal, Terry started 12 games and recorded eight catches for 52 yards. He has a reputation of being a stellar blocker and an athletic freak who has a lot of potential as a receiving tight end.

As a high school recruit, Terry was one of the most coveted tight end prospects in the 2021 class. He signed with Cal out of Kennedy High School in California over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Washington and West Virginia, among others.

Syracuse has already added defensive back Jayden Bellamy (Notre Dame), defensive back Jaeden Gould (Nebraska), defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (Alabama), offensive lineman Joe More (Richmond) and punter Jack Stonehouse (Missouri) from the transfer portal.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Devaughn Cooper 2022 Season Highlights

Devaughn Cooper was one of Syracuse football's most reliable pass catchers during the 2022 campaign. He finished with 29 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Highlights of his season are in the video above.  Cooper was one of the more interesting stories in college football. Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Miami 82 Syracuse 78

Syracuse fell at #17 Miami 82-78 Monday night. Here are five takeaways from the loss.  1. Judah Mintz The star freshman point guard had his worst game in a Syracuse uniform. He finished 1-7 shooting, 1-3 from the free throw line with five turnovers to go along with six assists. It was a ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Caleb Okechukwu 2022 Season Highlights

Syracuse defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu had a very strong 2022 season. He finished with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Highlights of his season can be viewed in the video above.  Despite his productivity, Okechukwu was snubbed for an All ACC selection this past season. He ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Late Miami Rally Costs Syracuse Big Road Win

Syracuse led most of the way at #17 Miami, but faltered over the last five minutes to lose 82-78 Monday night. With the loss, the Orange drops to 12-7 (5-3) on the season. Next up, Syracuse stays on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.  Syracuse led by eight with under nine minutes to ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ty Keyes Discusses Syracuse Visit, Decision Timeframe

Syracuse football hosted Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes for an official visit over the weekend.  "The best part for me personally was being down there, looking at the Dome and watching that basketball game," Keyes said. "It's a great environment. I love it out there."  The ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy