ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Leopard escapes from her habitat at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS, Texas. – The Dallas Zoo is receiving assistance from the Dallas Police Department in locating a clouded leopard named Nova that escaped from her habitat on Friday. A tweet from the zoo stated that it would be closed Friday “due to a serious situation” before zoo officials confirmed the escape, saying Nova was not in her habitat when their team arrived Friday morning.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy