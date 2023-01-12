Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Frankford area. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As the Chevrolet approached a left curve in the roadway, the operator failed to negotiate the curve and the right-side tires of the Chevrolet left the roadway. The operator swerved to re-enter the roadway and the Chevrolet began skidding sideways in a southwesterly direction. The Chevrolet skidded across the roadway and then exited the north edge of Roxana Road, where it overturned. The Chevrolet continued overturning, striking a small tree and then the right rear side of a parked 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway of a residence located in the 36000 block of Roxana Road. The 1997 Chevrolet continued in a southwesterly direction, where it struck an attached garage at the same residence.
Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., troopers responded to Centerville Road in the area of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for a...
Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the Citizens Bank located at 146 Foxhunt Drive, Bear, for a fraud investigation. Upon arrival, it was determined a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to withdraw cash from an account utilizing a stolen identification card. After being denied, the subject fled the scene on foot. Troopers searched the area and located a subject matching the description of the suspect. The subject was identified as Ricky Welsh and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers discovered Welsh was in possession of several identification documents belonging to a 70-year-old male victim. It was also learned, prior to the incident Welsh attempted withdrawals from the same bank account at two other Citizens Bank locations and made a successful purchase of a cellphone from the victim’s service provider.
Green Alert Issued for Missing Veteran
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Green Alert for 67-year-old, Charles Darby. Darby was last seen on January 12, 2023, in the Magnolia area. Attempts to contact or locate Darby have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Darby is described as a...
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Robbery of Cell Phone Store
Delaware State Police have arrested Ahmed Sawadogo, 20, of New York, NY for the robbery of a cell phone store that occurred in December of 2022. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the AT&T located at 3601 Concord Pike, Wilmington for a reported robbery. The investigation revealed that three male suspects entered the business through an opened rear entry door as an employee was returning to the store after starting his vehicle. The suspects forced the victim back into the store, demanded cell phones, and threatened to harm the remaining three other employees in the business. The suspects then removed an undisclosed number of phones and fled the area.
Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession
The Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on several felony drug charges after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics. Williams was contacted yesterday afternoon during a traffic stop in Dover. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m.,...
