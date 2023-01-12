ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State

Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 62-60 Win over Iowa State

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) is now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this...
AMES, IA
kwayradio.com

Janesville vs. Tripoli on Y99.3

Listen Friday night to an Iowa Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Y99.3. Friday evening the Janesville Wildcats host the Tripoli Panthers. Coverage begins at 6:15 with the girls game and the boys to follow.
JANESVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023

Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize

Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years

Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday. Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants. It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger." What's happening: Owner...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

