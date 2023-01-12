Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 62-60 Win over Iowa State
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) is now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this...
kwayradio.com
Janesville vs. Tripoli on Y99.3
Listen Friday night to an Iowa Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Y99.3. Friday evening the Janesville Wildcats host the Tripoli Panthers. Coverage begins at 6:15 with the girls game and the boys to follow.
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans. The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist. For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug....
KIMT
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years
Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday. Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants. It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger." What's happening: Owner...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
Comments / 0