Note hopping in Evernote is finally as easy as it is on Notion
It takes a lot of effort for an app like Evernote — especially when it's under new management — to hold its own in a crowded market with rival services like OneNote and Notion. Ecosystem lock-in plays a role in OneNote's success while Notion has been making to-dos work better for all sorts of people. Evernote's strength, on the other hand, is offering a pleasant and user-friendly note-taking experience, but the service can't rest on its laurels. If it wants to continue to rank among the best note-taking apps, Evernote's going to have to catch up... and it's starting to.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
TikTok fixes one of its biggest layout problems on tablets
With Android 12L, Google refreshed user interfaces and added new features to sort out compatibility issues and improve multitasking on tablets and foldable devices. We've already seen Google update plenty of first-party apps to take advantage of 12L (and now, Android 13), and at last year's I/O, the company promised that third-party apps would also pick up the same treatment. TikTok appears to have become one of the biggest apps to receive these new tablet-focused optimizations, thanks to a spruced-up landscape layout on large-screen devices.
10 best tips to get the most out of Google Assistant
Announced in May 2016, Google Assistant has evolved from answering basic questions to booking restaurant reservations, reading articles, giving a helping hand during long customer support calls, and more. Google's answer to Siri is no longer limited to setting the alarm, creating a reminder, or calling your friends. Here are the best tips to get the most out of Google Assistant on the top flagship and budget Android phones.
How to delete a Google review
Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better
Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
Weekend poll: What's the maximum amount you would pay for a smartphone?
Last week, a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee went viral, suggesting that smartphone makers should focus less on budget devices and more on providing updates to their existing flagships. I'm not going to dive too deep into my disagreements with the tweet — you can hear that on this week's Android Police podcast — but I do think it's curious to suggest people jump for more expensive devices. Devices are more expensive than ever, and prices only seem to be going up.
How to report and block spam in iMessage
While Apple has made several questionable decisions, like killing the headphone jack in favor of wireless earphones, iMessage is not one of them. iMessage is one of the crown jewels of the Apple ecosystem. It comes baked into the default messaging app on the iPhone and offers all the modern messaging features you require from such a service. iMessage has everything from supporting text and voice messages to sending photos and videos to adding cool message reactions.
Here's how to get Google Play Games for PC working on your underpowered machine
With Windows officially supporting Android apps, Google has brought the Play Store to PCs if only for just its games. The Google Play Games on PC beta has been out for a few months, but some eager would-be users have been locked out of using it thanks to the minimum spec requirements. If your PC doesn't meet them, Google is giving you a way to slide through them, but you might have a pretty rough experience with the beta itself.
How we test and review products at Android Police
Android Police has been the go-to resource for Android news since 2010, and gradually over our lifetime, we've begun using our expertise to recommend products and services to you that our team of experts believe will make your life better. We promise you, our readers, that our coverage will always remain independent with honest opinions from our team of experts all around the globe.
The Google Pixel 7 series has a video call quality problem
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are some of the best Android phones on the market right now, but that doesn't mean they're perfect. While most problems people run into aren't widespread, the flagship duo has its fair share of issues, with the most egregious one being spontaneously shattered camera covers. The latest trouble to crop up is also related to the camera, but it's likely that software is the culprit. Google Pixel 7 owners report that the image quality is comparatively bad during video calls across different apps, including Google Meet.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 changes the default taskbar behavior on tablets and foldables
Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2 this week, packing a few subtle UI changes. The update has revised the taskbar usage tutorial, and the UI now defaults to the transient taskbar. Here's what that means for the average user.
Google Home's richer TV controls are rolling out widely
The Google Home app for Android and iOS is pretty tightly integrated with the Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV devices, but it's been a bit lacking when it comes to controlling other screens. If your TV is connected to the internet, there was a decent chance you could add it to Google Assistant, but until now, most users would only be get access to the most basic controls. An update to this UI has been in the works for months, and now it looks like it's finally starting to reach most users.
Google Meet will now save you from embarrassing memory lapses during presentations
Google Meet makes it super easy to present with Slides, thanks to its tight integration with Google's app ecosystem. But while you're presenting to all your colleagues on a video call, it's your personal notes that save you from any faux pas. To make your speaker notes easier to access, Google Meet is adding a new tool that will put your notes right next to your presentation.
Why is screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV?
Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.
Twitter now forces you into its algorithmic feed with a new tabbed interface
Twitter has been in the spotlight lately, and not necessarily for good reasons. Ever since Elon Musk took over the company's day-to-day operations, we've seen changes-a-plenty — both controversial and a few welcome. In a lot of ways, it really feels like the social media platform has been heedlessly fiddling with its existing features — the most notable example being its overly complicated system for issuing checkmarks and badges. For its latest contentious move, Twitter will now default to an algorithm-generated feed.
Two flaws and two fixes you'll definitely notice on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
As we anticipate Samsung's official announcement of the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st, there's loads of speculation regarding how these phones will differ to the Galaxy S22 series we have now. While some details will remain secret until Unpacked, there are many things we can be sure of already: leaked renders, photos of prototypes, and third-party cases already available on Amazon tell us a lot about the device's physical characteristics. So while we'll reserve full judgment for when the phone arrives, let's talk about some of the annoyances I've got (you might have them, too) from Galaxies S past we're sure the S23 series will fix and a couple we know it won't.
Google Docs matures with its latest tool for the most demanding editing die-hards
Google Docs isn't just one of the most widely used word processors around because it's available for free with every Gmail account — it's also decently powerful. But while both personal and Workspace users rely on Docs for all their writing needs, there are plenty of diehards out there who still swear by Microsoft Word, pointing to the availability of its more advanced features. Google Docs keeps expanding functionality to narrow that gap, and with this latest addition, it's even closer to that goal than ever.
Google Chrome could soon have a one-click solution to disable unwanted extensions
Google Chrome has some of the best browser extensions to choose from, but sometimes, the very add-ons designed to make browsing convenient have the exact opposite effect. Tracker blockers can break sites like Twitter, some extensions force the mobile version of pages to load, and that's not even mentioning security concerns that come with extensions being able to read site data. Disabling each extension manually, just to make a page work right, can be quite a chore. Thankfully, Google appears to be working on a one-click remedy for Chrome users.
It looks like Google is cooking up yet another new Chromecast
The newest Chromecast, the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV (HD), is only a few months old, but we could be due for another new streaming dongle out of Google in the near future. According to 9to5Google, the latest preview update for Google Home makes reference to a yet-unannounced Chromecast with Google TV device. As for what exactly it could be, there's not much to go on — but we have our theories.
