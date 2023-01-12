ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Business Association reveals 2023 budget and legislative priorities

MADISON, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s most prominent dairy lobbying group, released its 2023 budget and legislative priority issues. These priorities, established by the DBA board of directors, set the direction for fiscal and policy initiatives for the association for the next two years. Budget priorities...
More Than $420,000 in Grants Awarded to Wisconsin Veteran Organizations

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than a dozen organizations that help Wisconsin veterans and their families across the state will receive grants, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced $424,970 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations Thursday. Both Fox Valley Technical...
Investigation Into Commercial Building Fire Continues

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the...
