ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida

A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT: Temps May Drop To Low 30s Saturday Night

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Saturday): The frost advisory has been extended to 9 a.m. Sunday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service says a Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning, as temperatures could plunge into the low-to-mid 30s. The advisory […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Cold weather shelter opening in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As cold weather continues in our area, people in Stuart have a way to stay warm. A cold weather shelter will open at 10th Street Community Center on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. The shelter will close the following morning at 8 a.m.
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida

Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

ALERT: Lane Closure on NE 37th Drive at Bayview Drive

A contractor working on an FDOT project along Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates damaged a Sanitary Sewer Line at NE 37th Drive. City crews are responding to complete any necessary repairs and restore the area. One lane of NE 37th Drive at Bayview is closed. Motorists along...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million

10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
macaronikid.com

It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th

The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million

107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
WELLINGTON, FL
WPTV

Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues 17 migrants on its way to Bahamas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Caribbean cruise turned into a rescue mission Saturday morning as it set sail to the Bahamas. "The captain came on and said we have to stop, and it was one of those things that Mark said people just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them," cruise passenger Josh Levine said. "It was surreal experience."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy