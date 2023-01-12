Read full article on original website
WPTV
Showers expected Friday ahead of an approaching cold front for the weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll stay dry tonight with mostly clear skies and temps dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. For Friday afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 70s with some scattered showers and isolated storms possible. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly...
WPBF News 25
Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida
A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT: Temps May Drop To Low 30s Saturday Night
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Saturday): The frost advisory has been extended to 9 a.m. Sunday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service says a Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning, as temperatures could plunge into the low-to-mid 30s. The advisory […]
cbs12.com
Cold weather shelter opening in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As cold weather continues in our area, people in Stuart have a way to stay warm. A cold weather shelter will open at 10th Street Community Center on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. The shelter will close the following morning at 8 a.m.
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend.
Palm Beach County opening two cold-weather shelters
WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County will open two cold-weather shelters this evening for those in need as temperatures are predicted to drop below 40 degrees, officials said Saturday. Beginning at 7 p.m. today, Westgate Park and Recreation Center, 3691 Oswego Ave. in West Palm Beach, and the Belle Glade Transitional Center,...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
fortlauderdale.gov
ALERT: Lane Closure on NE 37th Drive at Bayview Drive
A contractor working on an FDOT project along Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates damaged a Sanitary Sewer Line at NE 37th Drive. City crews are responding to complete any necessary repairs and restore the area. One lane of NE 37th Drive at Bayview is closed. Motorists along...
WSVN-TV
Broward County officials declare 2-day cold weather emergency, set up shelters for homeless community
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weather forecasts show a dip in degrees this upcoming weekend, and Broward County officials are urging residents to prepare for the blistering winds. Leaders in Broward County declared a two-day cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m., Sunday. Officials plan to...
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
luxury-houses.net
The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million
10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
macaronikid.com
It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th
The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million
107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
cbs12.com
Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
Turnpike Closed On Treasure Coast After Fatal Crash Involving 3 Semis
The Turnpike was shut down Friday morning after a fatal crash on the southbound side involving three tractor-trailers near the Martin Highway Exit.
WPTV
Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues 17 migrants on its way to Bahamas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Caribbean cruise turned into a rescue mission Saturday morning as it set sail to the Bahamas. "The captain came on and said we have to stop, and it was one of those things that Mark said people just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them," cruise passenger Josh Levine said. "It was surreal experience."
