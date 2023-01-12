ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Stars and Strikes: New entertainment venue opening soon at Coastal Grand Mall

By Bria Davis
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment venue will be soon opening in Myrtle Beach.

Georgia-based Stars and Strikes expects to open its third South Carolina location in February at the Coastal Grand Mall, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Grand Strand and featuring a state-of-the-art laser tag arena; robots bringing food to the table; 105 games with 150 player stations; electronic axe throwing; and bowling.

Stars and Strikes, which already has locations in Irmo and Summerville, will occupy space at the mall previously held by Dick’s Sporting Goods. Myrtle Beach will be the company’s 16th location.

The company plans to participate in job fairs coming up at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center as it prepares to open. Axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers are just some of the positions the company is looking to fill, said Lauren VanBuskirk, the company’s marketing director.

Axe attendants will need to be at least 18 years old.

“You don’t need prior experience to apply for the job,” Jack Canouse, a partner in the company, said. “Obviously, [we want] someone that is very safety conscious and can follow instructions when throwing an axe.”

Potential employees also need a couple of other important attributes, he said.

“[We want] someone with a good work ethic [and] a lot of personality because people are there to have fun,” he said.

Bria Davis joined the News13 team in November 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Bria is a New Jersey native. She graduated from UCF and received a Master’s degree in journalism from NYU. Read more of Bria’s work here .

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

