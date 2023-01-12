Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
Janesville vs. Tripoli on Y99.3
Listen Friday night to an Iowa Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Y99.3. Friday evening the Janesville Wildcats host the Tripoli Panthers. Coverage begins at 6:15 with the girls game and the boys to follow.
kwayradio.com
OT Win vs. Michigan
Thursday night in men’s basketball the Iowa men stormed back from a double digit deficit to beat Michigan in overtime 93-84.
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
kwayradio.com
Several Hospitalized After Crash
A crash on West Airline Highway in Waterloo sent several people to the hospital on Thursday, according to KWWL. A semi and a white car collided around 9:15 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance while another went to the hospital by private vehicle. Its unclear what led to the crash at this time.
Comments / 0