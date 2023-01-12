ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
NME

George Michael’s family and estate deny involvement in potential biopic

George Michael‘s family and estate has denied giving approval to a planned biopic about the singer. Earlier this week, it was reported that a project was in the works, with The White Lotus star Theo James tipped to take on the role of the late Wham! singer. However, Michael’s...
NME

Lisa Marie Presley’s children to inherit Graceland estate

Lisa Marie Presley‘s surviving three children will reportedly inherit her Graceland estate. The singer-songwriter, and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died last Thursday (January 12) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She will be buried near her late father and son (Ben Keogh) at Graceland.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Former Bachelor Announces Engagement

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
NME

Diddy’s son King Combs addresses being a “nepo baby”

Diddy’s son King Combs has addressed being labelled a “nepo baby”, sharing that he’s “not really” bothered by the recent discourse. When asked by a TMZ reporter at Los Angeles International airport if he was tired of the nepotism debate surrounding children of famous people, King Combs – real name Christian Combs – replied: “Not really, no.”
NME

Now there’s a Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar

A Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar is opening in Chicago, Illinois to mark this year’s “(Anti) Valentine’s Season”. Between February 3 and 26, unlucky-in-love Swift fans will be able to visit the ‘Bad Blood’ pop-up establishment where they can ease their heartache with “cocktails, singing, and memory-making”.
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Bow Wow wants rappers to unionise: “Hip-hop needs a board”

Bow Wow has presented a unique idea to his fellow rap artists: That they should form a workers’ union. The rapper and actor took to social media to posit his thoughts on the issue over the weekend (January 15), drawing parallels to the National Basketball Association (NBA) and their trade union the Players Association. “A committee that can set rules, keep things in control, and protect this thing we call hip-hop,” he tweeted.
NME

YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video

YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME

J. Cole’s new song began when the rapper searched “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube

J. Cole has detailed the origins of his new song ‘Procrastination (Broke)’, revealing that it began after the rapper “typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube”. Producer Bvtman uploaded ‘Procrastination (Broke)’ to his YouTube channel today (January 19). The three-minute track is accompanied by a screenshot of a text message thread, in which J. Cole thanks Bvtman “and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world.”
NME

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, The Walkmen and more to play Just Like Heaven 2023

California-based nostalgia festival Just Like Heaven has returned with its 2023 line-up, featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, The Walkmen and more. The festival launched in 2019 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT alongside Phoenix, before a two-year COVID break before it returned in 2022 with Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins and M.I.A.
PASADENA, CA

