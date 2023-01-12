Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Related
NME
Matthew Perry “punched a hole” in Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when he learned Chris Farley had died
Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston‘s dressing room wall” when he learned that comedian Chris Farley had died. The former Saturday Night Live cast member passed away in 1997 from a drug overdose aged just 33, appearing in his last leading role alongside Perry in 1998’s Almost Heroes.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
NME
George Michael’s family and estate deny involvement in potential biopic
George Michael‘s family and estate has denied giving approval to a planned biopic about the singer. Earlier this week, it was reported that a project was in the works, with The White Lotus star Theo James tipped to take on the role of the late Wham! singer. However, Michael’s...
NME
Lisa Marie Presley’s children to inherit Graceland estate
Lisa Marie Presley‘s surviving three children will reportedly inherit her Graceland estate. The singer-songwriter, and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died last Thursday (January 12) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She will be buried near her late father and son (Ben Keogh) at Graceland.
NME
Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic
Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic. Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role. When the news was shared on The...
NME
Navarone Garibaldi shares emotional tribute to “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley
Navarone Garibaldi has paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley – see it below. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died last week (January 12) at the age of 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
NME
Dolly Parton reveals Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and more will appear on her new rock album
Dolly Parton has revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler are among the artists to have contributed to her forthcoming rock album. Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Popculture
Former Bachelor Announces Engagement
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
NME
Diddy’s son King Combs addresses being a “nepo baby”
Diddy’s son King Combs has addressed being labelled a “nepo baby”, sharing that he’s “not really” bothered by the recent discourse. When asked by a TMZ reporter at Los Angeles International airport if he was tired of the nepotism debate surrounding children of famous people, King Combs – real name Christian Combs – replied: “Not really, no.”
NME
Now there’s a Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar
A Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar is opening in Chicago, Illinois to mark this year’s “(Anti) Valentine’s Season”. Between February 3 and 26, unlucky-in-love Swift fans will be able to visit the ‘Bad Blood’ pop-up establishment where they can ease their heartache with “cocktails, singing, and memory-making”.
NME
Bow Wow wants rappers to unionise: “Hip-hop needs a board”
Bow Wow has presented a unique idea to his fellow rap artists: That they should form a workers’ union. The rapper and actor took to social media to posit his thoughts on the issue over the weekend (January 15), drawing parallels to the National Basketball Association (NBA) and their trade union the Players Association. “A committee that can set rules, keep things in control, and protect this thing we call hip-hop,” he tweeted.
NME
Axl Rose pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: “I will miss my friend”
Axl Rose has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death last week. Presley, the singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis, died on January 12 at the age of 54, hours after she was rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. “I will...
NME
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ actor John Larroquette says he was paid in weed for role
John Larroquette has said he was paid in weed for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Speaking to Parade, the actor said that Tobe Hooper, the director of the 1974 horror film, offered the alternative form of payment for narrating the movie’s prologue – a rumour that has long circulated on the internet.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ becomes HBO’s second-largest debut after ‘House Of The Dragon’
The Last Of Us recorded impressive viewing figures for HBO on Sunday night (January 15). The premiere of the video game adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, drew an audience of 4.7million (via Deadline), making it the second-largest debut for a HBO show after House Of The Dragon. The...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME
Tom Cruise helped ‘Tár’ director save debut film from Harvey Weinstein
Tár director Todd Field has recalled how actor Tom Cruise helped to save his debut film from Harvey Weinstein. Field knew Cruise from the time they starred together in Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 film, Eyes Wide Shut and sought out advice from his former co-star after his debut film was acquired by Weinstein’s company Miramax.
NME
J. Cole’s new song began when the rapper searched “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube
J. Cole has detailed the origins of his new song ‘Procrastination (Broke)’, revealing that it began after the rapper “typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube”. Producer Bvtman uploaded ‘Procrastination (Broke)’ to his YouTube channel today (January 19). The three-minute track is accompanied by a screenshot of a text message thread, in which J. Cole thanks Bvtman “and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world.”
NME
Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar announced to headline Governors Ball 2023
Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as headliners at this year’s Governors Ball festival – check out the full line-up below. The annual festival, which takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York will run from June 9 to 11 this year. Lizzo...
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, The Walkmen and more to play Just Like Heaven 2023
California-based nostalgia festival Just Like Heaven has returned with its 2023 line-up, featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, The Walkmen and more. The festival launched in 2019 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT alongside Phoenix, before a two-year COVID break before it returned in 2022 with Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins and M.I.A.
Comments / 0