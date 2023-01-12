ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Lady Lions suffer second-worst loss in Kieger-era at no. 12 Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions lost 108-67 to no. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. The 41-point loss is the second-worst loss under head coach Carolyn Kieger. The worst loss in Kieger’s time came in February 2020 at then-no. 19 Iowa, when the Lady Lions lost by 43. Penn State’s […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

OT Win vs. Michigan

Thursday night in men’s basketball the Iowa men stormed back from a double digit deficit to beat Michigan in overtime 93-84.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kiwaradio.com

Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out

3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Cooper Dejean Meet & Greet

Cooper Dejean might be a Sophomore standout Defensive Back for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but deep down, he's a humble kid at heart at the age of 19 from Odebolt. Today, he returned to his home area to take pictures and sign autographs for all his fans! The event was sponsored by Mark Hansen's Rex Chevrolet-GMC.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season

There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Kirkwood Community College Closing A Corridor Location

After 32 years, Kirkwood Community College has announced they are closing one of its campus locations in Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Kirkwood Community College will be shutting down its Iowa City campus location. Faculty and staff were actually warned last month that changes were coming soon. The college announced on Thursday that they would be moving most of the operations from the Iowa City center to the Coralville location. The Iowa City location will then be sold.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County

Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

First Glimpse of Cedar Rapids Native In Emmy Nominated Show [WATCH]

One of last year's most talked about shows is returning in just a few months, and a notable Cedar Rapids native is set to play a crucial role. The show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The SHOWTIME show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence

Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Semi and car collision in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
LINN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy