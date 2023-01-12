MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a New Jersey man who has been missing since last Sunday. Leo Moreno, 43, was visiting South Florida with his family to celebrate the new year. On Sunday, January 8, around 1 p.m., Moreno told his wife, Mariel Santos, he wanted to go out for a drive. Santos said he suffers from depression and likes to drive around to clear his mind. Santos told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m. when he told her he was fine. On...

HIALEAH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO