Crash closes roadway in Providence Township
According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
Rolling stop planned for today on SB I-83 in Swatara Township
PennDOT has announced that a single rolling stop is planned for southbound Interstate 83 this morning, so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be implemented on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work. Weather permitting, a rolling stop of up to 15...
Water main replacement in Duncannon Borough
DUNCANNON, Pa. — A water main replacement project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, in Duncannon Borough. The work is expected to continue for approximately 12 weeks. Parking and traffic patterns will be affected. 'No parking' signs will be posted by the contractor as needed. Notification will...
UPDATE: Wreck on Interstate 81 slows traffic in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned vehicle slowed traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County. The wreck on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 172 between the Pittston Dupont exit and the Wilkes-Barre exit stopped traffic before 10 a.m. Friday, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or...
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.” The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River. The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam […]
Gas leak at Lancaster County church
Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
PennDOT to display plans for PA 724 Bridge Project in Robeson Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the PA 724 (Main Street) Bridge over Allegheny Creek in Robeson Township, Berks County. The existing bridge is a 73 feet long single-span steel I-beam bridge was built in 1956 and...
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
Luzerne County water main break repaired
UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County
A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash. The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open. No further information is available on the crash at this time. For more […]
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck
THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Orwigsburg
Two people were flown after a serious crash on Route 61 near Orwigsburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the crash occurred around 5:50pm, Friday, on Route 61 near Cinema Boulevard in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg. Troopers say the crash occurred as Joseph Pierre, 58, of...
Schuylkill County teen dies after crash
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
WGAL's Josslyn Howard rides mechanical bull at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — News 8's Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Watch how she did in the video player above. Related video below: Alpacas on display at Farm Show.
