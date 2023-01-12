ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

WGAL

Crash closes roadway in Providence Township

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Rolling stop planned for today on SB I-83 in Swatara Township

PennDOT has announced that a single rolling stop is planned for southbound Interstate 83 this morning, so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be implemented on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work. Weather permitting, a rolling stop of up to 15...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Water main replacement in Duncannon Borough

DUNCANNON, Pa. — A water main replacement project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, in Duncannon Borough. The work is expected to continue for approximately 12 weeks. Parking and traffic patterns will be affected. 'No parking' signs will be posted by the contractor as needed. Notification will...
DUNCANNON, PA
WBRE

Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.” The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River. The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam […]
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Gas leak at Lancaster County church

Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police

A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County water main break repaired

UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County

A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash. The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open. No further information is available on the crash at this time. For more […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck

THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
THOMPSONTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Orwigsburg

Two people were flown after a serious crash on Route 61 near Orwigsburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the crash occurred around 5:50pm, Friday, on Route 61 near Cinema Boulevard in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg. Troopers say the crash occurred as Joseph Pierre, 58, of...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County teen dies after crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

