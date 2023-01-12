‘We Cannot Afford to Live Here': Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike, Some Service Suspended

Read full article on original website
kc kull
3d ago
Suck it up! Most of the people in my union travel an hour + to work at 4 am & at least 15-30 mins longer otw home. It's not your union, it's the DMV area!
WJLA
'We're not giving up:' Loudoun County Transit employees continue strike
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — For the third straight day, some people had to find a new way to work, as many Loudoun County Transit employees are on strike. The workers said they’re not being treated fairly on pay and benefits, and accuse Keolis, the company that began contracting with Loudoun in 2021, of not doing a good job managing the bus service.
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
WTOP
Proposed Fairfax Co. school budget would boost security, bring officers to elementary schools
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid unveiled her proposed $3.5 billion budget for fiscal 2024 on Thursday night, which includes funding for elementary school security and a 3% cost-of-living raise for all employees. Reid’s proposed budget allocates $400,000 for “safety and school security officers” to bolster safety at elementary...
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
fredericksburg.today
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
ffxnow.com
Cut-through traffic policy update could help county residents access their homes during rush hour
As Fairfax County starts expanding its efforts to curtail cut-through traffic clogging up neighborhood streets, a new corollary could allow local residents to skirt those limits. Currently, there are three neighborhoods around the county with cut-through mitigation restrictions. Those restrictions involve signs that prohibit turns into those neighborhoods from major...
Augusta Free Press
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
NBC Washington
Residents Gather for Youth Safety Conversation in Anacostia
With youth violence on the minds of many in the District, organizers put on an event Saturday to focus on ways to combat that violence, held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. D.C.’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee, the new Deputy Mayor for...
mocoshow.com
Hypothermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Starting 4pm Saturday
Montgomery County has extended the Hypothermia Alert for 4:00 pm Saturday, 1/14/23 – 1:00 pm Sunday, 1/15/23. Expect wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely. A Cold Emergency Alert could be issued for the County when dangerously cold conditions are present, including, but not limited to, sub-zero temperatures and wind chill for which it will be dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
alxnow.com
Alexandria found success in King Street pedestrian zones, but the 200 block could be trickier
While the city has had some success with pedestrian zones on King Street, city staff say less retail and sloping conditions could make it harder to add a similar zone along the 200 block. Many residents have welcomed the pedestrian zones that the city added to the 100 and unit...
WTOP
Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based...
Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized in the city
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. A member of the Charles Town City Council wants the Jefferson County seat to take the lead, just as 30 municipalities in the state — like Morgantown — have done. […]
theriver953.com
WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address
The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
Thousands expected to lose emergency SNAP food benefits, Medicaid coverage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Soon thousands of households in Alexandria will be feeling the effects of change as people who were receiving temporarily increased food benefits will not any longer. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, many people received SNAP food assistance through temporarily increased food benefits, and anyone without...
Florida-bound Amtrak train departing from Virginia delayed for almost a day
The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia, should have taken 17 hours.
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Centreville Elementary School
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
NBC Washington
Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch
Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
