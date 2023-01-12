ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

WCVB

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe charged with murder

COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, now faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Ana Walshe was last seen more than two weeks ago, on New Year's Day, and was reported missing a few days later. The upgraded charges were filed Tuesday by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

FBI profiler on what Brian Walshe searches say about mindset

BOSTON — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year's Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and items belonging to the woman with her DNA were found at a trash processing facility, a prosecutor said at his arraignment Wednesday on murder and other charges.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Ana Walshe's disappearance draws comparisons to Laci Peterson case

PEABODY, Mass. — The case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, who was last seen on Jan. 1, is drawing comparisons to another high-profile missing woman case from two decades ago. Laci Peterson disappeared from her home in Modesto, California, on Dec. 24, 2002, and for months, investigators could...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver charged in Acton hit-and-run crash that left boy seriously injured

ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges in connection with an Acton hit-and-run crash that left a boy seriously injured. Acton police announced Wednesday that 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

World-class service dogs trained in Princeton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kitty Mahoney experienced sudden and permanent hearing loss in 1997 after a diagnosis of meningitis. At the time, she was raising three young children, and her career was flourishing. She adopted her canine companion fromNEADS to help her with important day-to-day functions.
PRINCETON, MA
WCVB

WATCH: Police department's K-9 takes a break to enjoy snow

NEWMARKET, N.H. — A police officer and K-9 in New Hampshire took a much-needed break to go sledding in the snow. A K-9 with the Newmarket Police Department named Gadget can be seen on video sledding down a hill on fresh snow. The police department posted a video of...
NEWMARKET, NH
WCVB

Can you guess the backstory of this Boston sandwich shop - and a historic Lincoln home?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There is actually a real Earl of Sandwich behind the Earl of Sandwich restaurant. John Montague, the Eleventh Earl of Sandwich and his son, Orlando, approached Robert Earl, the restaurateur whose office is in Orlando, about the business venture. Earls, Orlandos –yes, the ingredients of this story can get a little confusing ... but the sandwiches are easy to understand — and eat.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Candlepin bowling fundraiser to help bring injured DJ home from Jamaica

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — People in Gloucester are fundraising to help a North Shore DJ who was seriously hurt in a scooter crash while vacationing in Jamaica. Scott MacDonald has been hospitalized in that country after suffering spinal and brain injuries. He will soon be flown back to Boston for ongoing medical treatment.
GLOUCESTER, MA

