WCVB
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe charged with murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, now faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Ana Walshe was last seen more than two weeks ago, on New Year's Day, and was reported missing a few days later. The upgraded charges were filed Tuesday by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
WCVB
FBI profiler on what Brian Walshe searches say about mindset
BOSTON — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year's Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and items belonging to the woman with her DNA were found at a trash processing facility, a prosecutor said at his arraignment Wednesday on murder and other charges.
WCVB
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe's Google history included searches for decomposition, tips for disposing of a body
QUINCY, Mass. — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man conducted numerous searches for information about the decomposition and disposal of a dead body in the hours and days after his wife was last seen alive. Brian Walshe was in court Wednesday morning to face a charge of murder. His wife,...
WCVB
Boyfriend of Massachusetts woman Felicia McGuyer, who vanished 15 years ago, charged with murder
BOSTON — A man who was the live-in boyfriend of a Massachusetts mother who disappeared 15 years ago is now facing a murder charge in the woman's death. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 11-year-old son.
WCVB
Ana Walshe's disappearance draws comparisons to Laci Peterson case
PEABODY, Mass. — The case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, who was last seen on Jan. 1, is drawing comparisons to another high-profile missing woman case from two decades ago. Laci Peterson disappeared from her home in Modesto, California, on Dec. 24, 2002, and for months, investigators could...
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
WCVB
Driver charged in Acton hit-and-run crash that left boy seriously injured
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges in connection with an Acton hit-and-run crash that left a boy seriously injured. Acton police announced Wednesday that 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
WCVB
Opening statements to begin in case of Boston Uber driver accused of raping passenger
BOSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the case of an Uber driver charged with raping a passenger he picked up at a Boston bar in 2018. Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, was charged with rape after prosecutors say he picked up a 23-year-old woman from a South Boston bar on St. Patrick's Day.
WCVB
Booking photos show Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, after his 2018 arrest
LYNN, Mass. — Newly obtained booking photos show Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman Ana Walshe, after his arrest in another case in 2018. Brian Walshe is currently being held on high bail after being charged with misleading a police investigation into the whereabouts of his wife, who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day.
WCVB
Disabled veteran has truck, wheelchair stolen from Massachusetts home
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A disabled veteran in Massachusetts is trying to figure out how to get around after his truck and his specialized wheelchair were stolen. John Versackas has lived on Gordon Road in Arlington for 25 years and has always felt safe inside his home. But his blue...
WCVB
A retirement home for 'retiree' monkeys
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers was founded to raise and train capuchin monkeys to provide daily in-home assistance to people living with mobility impairments. Today, the organization has transitioned to providing care for former helper monkeys in their retirement years.
WCVB
Car crashes into multiple vehicles after shots fired in Somerville, Massachusetts
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two people were caught abandoning a car after crashing into multiple vehicles shortly after gunshots were fired in Somerville, according to Massachusetts State Police officials. State police did not disclose how many shots were fired on Memorial Road, but a witness told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos...
WCVB
World-class service dogs trained in Princeton, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kitty Mahoney experienced sudden and permanent hearing loss in 1997 after a diagnosis of meningitis. At the time, she was raising three young children, and her career was flourishing. She adopted her canine companion fromNEADS to help her with important day-to-day functions.
WCVB
Andrea Campbell takes historic oath to become 45th Attorney General for Massachusetts
BOSTON — A historic new Attorney General took office in Massachusetts on Wednesday. Andrea Campbell took her oath of office at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The 40-year-old mother of two is the first Black woman to hold a statewide office in Massachusetts. "My hope is that every...
WCVB
WATCH: Police department's K-9 takes a break to enjoy snow
NEWMARKET, N.H. — A police officer and K-9 in New Hampshire took a much-needed break to go sledding in the snow. A K-9 with the Newmarket Police Department named Gadget can be seen on video sledding down a hill on fresh snow. The police department posted a video of...
WCVB
Hate group founder, member accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The founder of a neo-Nazi hate group, a Massachusetts native, and one of the group's members are charged with violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights act in connection with an incident last year, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022...
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
WCVB
Can you guess the backstory of this Boston sandwich shop - and a historic Lincoln home?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There is actually a real Earl of Sandwich behind the Earl of Sandwich restaurant. John Montague, the Eleventh Earl of Sandwich and his son, Orlando, approached Robert Earl, the restaurateur whose office is in Orlando, about the business venture. Earls, Orlandos –yes, the ingredients of this story can get a little confusing ... but the sandwiches are easy to understand — and eat.
WCVB
Candlepin bowling fundraiser to help bring injured DJ home from Jamaica
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — People in Gloucester are fundraising to help a North Shore DJ who was seriously hurt in a scooter crash while vacationing in Jamaica. Scott MacDonald has been hospitalized in that country after suffering spinal and brain injuries. He will soon be flown back to Boston for ongoing medical treatment.
