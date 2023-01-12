Read full article on original website
This Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,350, but today it’s down to $900
If you’re in search of some laptop deals but prefer the form factor of a tablet, one of the best options is the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup, and one of the best Surface Pro deals is taking place at Best Buy today. The retailer has discounted one of the models of the popular tablet an impressive $450, bringing the price down from $1,350 to just $900 right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 with the Surface Pro 8.
Apple’s anticipated MacBook Pros may have been delayed yet again
Apple’s next series of MacBook Pros featuring the M2 Pro and M2 Max proprietary chips might once again be delayed until much later in the year due to persistent shipping issues, according to a report by the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. Reports from experts such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have...
Here’s what we know about the massive Mac launches Apple has planned for 2023
If you’re a Mac fan, 2022 might have left you a little disappointed. That’s because Apple’s Mac roster was surprisingly light last year, with far fewer Macs released than we expected. The good news is that means we should get plenty more Macs in 2023, starting with the Spring event coming up soon. But what exactly can we hope to see?
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?
Revealed at CES 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a solid budget smartphone that brings a lot to the table for its $200 price tag. While a smartphone that costs so little compared to its flagship counterparts is bound to be missing some more premium features, there’s still a lot to love about the A14. The follow-up to last year’s A13, the Galaxy A14 5G is a great phone for anyone looking to experience Android 13 without breaking the bank. But here’s an important question: Does the Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off — no trade-in required
Here’s one of the best smartphone deals that you can shop today — the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $200 off from Samsung, which knocks its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200. Most Samsung Galaxy deals don’t last a long time though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the premium smartphone, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You may regret it if you don’t.
How your smartphone could replace a professional camera in 2023
The steady decline in digital camera sales is barely a mystery. Mobile phones have largely replaced point-and-shoot cameras and are now coming after more expensive and professional-grade equipment. 2023 is set to witness various emerging trends that could result in mobile phones replacing DSLR cameras. While hardware is at the...
ROG Zephyrus G16 vs. ROG Zephyrus M16: which to buy?
Asus has two very similar new machines that were introduced at CES 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 are 16-inch gaming laptops configured with some of the fastest available components. Contents. But they’re not identical. The Zephyrus M16 is considered the “flagship,” and therefore gets some of...
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Ryzen 9 7950X3D: 3D V-cache compared
The Ryzen 9 7950X has been AMD’s best processor for a while, but it now faces some serious competition. We don’t just mean AMD’s long-standing rival, Intel. AMD itself has created a CPU that might be even better than the flagship: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Contents. Which...
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
This Surface Pro 7+ with type cover is over $200 off at Walmart
A Microsoft Surface tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to get a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $600 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $218 from its regular price of $818. It even comes with a free Type Cover, and you can even bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 months.. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
These Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are all over $2,000 off today
Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops are excellent devices with sturdy designs and business features, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The best models in the lineup don’t come cheap, but they’re now more affordable than ever through Lenovo’s ongoing sale. You’ll be able to enjoy eye-popping savings of more than $2,000 in each of these Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deals, but you’ll want to take advantage of them as fast as you can because there’s no telling when these offers will end. What we do know is that you won’t regret buying any of these devices, and we’re going to explain why.
The best VR and metaverse tech of CES 2023
Whether it’s VR headsets, mixed reality, or wacky gadgets, CES 2023 was full of fresh interest in the world of metaverse technology. This year’s event was particularly exciting, boasting plenty of interesting ideas and different approaches. Here are our picks for the best of the new VR headsets, AR glasses, and more unveiled at the show.
