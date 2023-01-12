ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

North Carolina woman says she can get knee replacement surgery with $150,000 lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIssb_0kC8nf7S00

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronda Isaac of Lincolnton said she looks forward to getting knee replacement surgery after she won a $150,000 prize from a $3 Powerball ticket.

“I finally get my new knees,” she said.

Isaac, 57, works as a mortician. She said she has needed double knee replacement surgery for years, and now she can finally get it.

“When you work standing up all the time, that’s pretty exciting,” she said.

Isaac bought her Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Isaac’s winning ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit. One other player, Rebecca Powell of Weaverville, also won $150,000 in the drawing.

“I was kind of in shock,” Isaac said. “I’ve never won any big prizes before.”

Isaac claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $106,876. Aside from knee surgery, she said she would put the rest in savings.

CBS 17

