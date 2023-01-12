ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Key News Network

Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez

Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories

Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
VENTURA, CA
The Malibu Times

City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras

ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department  By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
vcsd.org

Employment in Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is comprised of sworn personnel and general employees also known as our Professional Staff. Sworn personnel are persons who have completed the six-month course at the Training Academy and have obtained peace officer status. These individuals have the opportunity to work in various assignments...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
CAMARILLO, CA
Bakersfield Now

New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
ROSAMOND, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Shooting Victim (01/13/23)

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department communications center received several calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the 400 block of Gloria Court. Oxnard Police officers responded to the area and located a 22-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Woman Killed In Solo Vehicle Crash

Ventura police say a woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a solo vehicle crash. They say the 34-year-old Ventura woman was driving in the 7200 block of Bristol Road, west of Ramelli Avenue around 4:55 PM, when her vehicle went out of control, struck a tree, a wall, and ended up on its side.
VENTURA, CA
vcsd.org

East County Jail – Ventura County Sheriff

The East County Jail Facility is located at the Ventura County Sheriff – East County Patrol Station (2101 E. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks) The East County Jail is open 24 hours a day. This jail operates as a booking and housing facility. Staff at the facility will accept bail...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Arrest of Cat Burglar for Multiple Home Burglaries

On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s – Moorpark Investigations Bureau arrested Alibek Gabdel Nagim, 28 years old, of Burbank for allegedly three residential burglaries that occurred in the city of Moorpark. The case began on December 12th, when deputies from the Moorpark Station...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County

It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named Julie from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice

The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

