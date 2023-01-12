Read full article on original website
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine
WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. ...
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
Boston Drug Dealer's 1K Fentanyl Pill Stash Raided: Police
Three arrest warrants were executed to nab a drug dealer and a stash of drugs and cash, including fentanyl pressed into pills, officials say. Police from the Roxbury Drug Control Unit and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old Tomas Lopez Cabrera on Wednes…
whatsupnewp.com
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass. According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in...
whdh.com
Arlington police charge 3 men in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged home improvement scam. Officers notified by an elderly resident of a potential scam on Jan. 10 said three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property. “This...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: What DCF does when a parent disappears
The case of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother who has been missing since Jan. 1 from Cohasset, has gripped the nation for almost two weeks and has given parents reason to question what could happen to their own children if they, too, were to go missing. Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian...
communityadvocate.com
Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism
MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
Keith Jones pleads not guilty in shooting of Worcester mom Felicia Obeng
A Fitchburg man was arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of armed assault...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
If Ana Walshe isn’t found, can the case move forward?
Murder cases can and have been prosecuted without a body, according to former Rhode Island State Police colonel and 12 News law enforcement analyst Steven O'Donnell.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an indecent assault that occurred at about 6:55 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the area of 50 Malden Street in the South End. Anyone...
NECN
Former Rowley Police Officer Charged With Rape
A retired Massachusetts police officer accused of rape stood before a judge in Newbury District Court on Tuesday. Retired Rowley Police Officer Perry Collins is charged with one count of rape. The man who once wore the badge stood handcuffed as he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court late this...
Photos of skimming devices found on pumps at truck stop in Massachusetts
Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at pumps after several were found at a truck stop this week.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
Fentanyl and gun seized during Whately traffic stop, Springfield man charged
A Springfield man was arrested after police seized drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop in Whately on Tuesday.
