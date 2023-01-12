ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine

WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. ...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism

MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Former Rowley Police Officer Charged With Rape

A retired Massachusetts police officer accused of rape stood before a judge in Newbury District Court on Tuesday. Retired Rowley Police Officer Perry Collins is charged with one count of rape. The man who once wore the badge stood handcuffed as he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court late this...
ROWLEY, MA

