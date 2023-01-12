ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

NC Confederate gravesites desecrated, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbVWf_0kC8mv2300

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they received a call about gravesites being desecrated in Lowgap. The person who called in the report said that two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged.

A deputy found the damaged gravesites and tools used to damage them. The cemetery is about a quarter mile off of the highway on Hanner Way, in a woody area.

Travis William Barker and Tina Louise Lowe were identified as suspects in the damage. Lowe was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, and charged with felony disturbing a grave marker.

Barker was arrested by Dobson Police Department on Jan. 6 and charged with felony disturbing a grave maker.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
truecrimedaily

Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Fugitive man arrested Jan. 11, women charged with harboring

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, W/M, age 44 of Taylorsville, said Sheriff Chad Pennell. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
GREENSBORO, NC
WJHL

Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday. According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy