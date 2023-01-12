ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith reveals what made him want to stay in Baltimore

By Steve Rudden
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens knew what type of player they were getting when they traded for inside linebacker Roquan Smith a day before the NFL trade deadline. Smith has been the consummate professional on and off the field, making an immense impact during his short time in Baltimore.

The Ravens traded away two key draft picks to bring him in during his last year of his rookie deal, and now have him signed for the next five seasons on a $100 million deal. By signing him to the extension, it gives the team that piece on the defense that can help win championships. Smith was asked about what made him want to stay with the Ravens for the long haul, saying that being around his teammates, the coaching staff, and others made him realize he wanted to make a positive impact and stay in Baltimore long-term.

“Honestly, when I first got here, just being around teammates, the coaching staff, everyone [and] how they made me feel so welcomed once I first got here, and it felt like home right away. When you feel like that, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to be here for the long haul and make a positive impact.'”

Smith will be one of the cornerstones of the Ravens’ defense for many years to come with his new extension. He can continue to dominate in his role and elevate his teammates, something that he’s done ever since arriving in Baltimore just a few short months ago.

