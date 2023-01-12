Read full article on original website
KWQC
Protect Illinois Law
Tied with 2015 for the 5th warmest on record. There were 18 disasters where losses totaled at least $1 billion.
KWQC
NOAA releases billion dollar disasters from 2022
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released the number of weather and climate disasters in 2022 that totaled at least $1 billion in losses in the United States. There were a total of 18...
KWQC
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
KWQC
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
