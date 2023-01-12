Read full article on original website
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
Disability benefits shake-up may let people still claim after return to work
Ministers consider ‘radical’ overhaul to get long-term sick back in work and fulfil Rishi Sunak’s growth pledge
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
BBC
Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake
A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder. The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year. Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws
Amendment seeks to give MPs not ministers the power to decide which Brussels-derived laws are abolished
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Pontefract care worker who abused vulnerable man jailed
A care worker who sexually abused a vulnerable man who he was supposed to be looking after has been jailed. Damon Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, repeatedly carried out sex acts on the victim over a three-week period in 2019, West Yorkshire Police said. He was arrested after the man, who...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports
Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle ‘bureaucratic nonsense’ to save NHS
Labour leader sets out views on health service, saying ‘if we don’t get real about reform, the NHS will die’
UK students: tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you
We would like to speak to students in the UK about how the cost of living crisis is affecting their university life. What expenses are you cutting back on? Are you taking new steps to make money? What impact is it having on your education, mental wellbeing, and social life? Are you concerned it is impacting your degree?
BBC
Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen
A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen. Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker. They had left a hotel for...
More than 70,000 staff at 150 UK universities to strike for 18 days
More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been announced. The University and College Union (UCU) said the precise dates of the action will be confirmed next week. The union...
Revealed: cabinet split over NHS pay disputes piles pressure on Sunak
Health secretary Steve Barclay urges unions to lobby PM over improved pay offer for striking nurses and ambulance workers
UK to further delay calling Northern Ireland election as Brexit talks continue
EU sources say progress in protocol dispute is slow despite growing momentum
BBC
Derbyshire critical incident stood down after nearly two weeks
A critical incident across the health and care system in Derbyshire has been stood down after nearly two weeks. Health bosses first declared the critical incident at 14:32 GMT on New Year's Eve due to pressure on services. This alert was then extended due to "significant and sustained demand" over...
