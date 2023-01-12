ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told

A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC

Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police

The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
BBC

Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake

A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder. The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year. Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18...
BBC

Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'

Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC

Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?

The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC

Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse

Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC

Pontefract care worker who abused vulnerable man jailed

A care worker who sexually abused a vulnerable man who he was supposed to be looking after has been jailed. Damon Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, repeatedly carried out sex acts on the victim over a three-week period in 2019, West Yorkshire Police said. He was arrested after the man, who...
BBC

Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed

A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC

Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports

Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
BBC

Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong

A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
The Guardian

UK students: tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you

We would like to speak to students in the UK about how the cost of living crisis is affecting their university life. What expenses are you cutting back on? Are you taking new steps to make money? What impact is it having on your education, mental wellbeing, and social life? Are you concerned it is impacting your degree?
BBC

Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen

A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen. Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker. They had left a hotel for...
The Guardian

More than 70,000 staff at 150 UK universities to strike for 18 days

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been announced. The University and College Union (UCU) said the precise dates of the action will be confirmed next week. The union...
BBC

Derbyshire critical incident stood down after nearly two weeks

A critical incident across the health and care system in Derbyshire has been stood down after nearly two weeks. Health bosses first declared the critical incident at 14:32 GMT on New Year's Eve due to pressure on services. This alert was then extended due to "significant and sustained demand" over...

