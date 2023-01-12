Read full article on original website
UK weather: Town almost completely cut off by flood water amid heavy downpours
Aerial images show residential areas cut off as heavy downpours caused flooding around the country.The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Thursday for South West England and Wales as the continuing downpours pose a risk of power cuts and fast-flowing floodwater.Parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, were almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.The King Johns Court housing estate was marooned by water as well as the local pub The Boat House. Other parts of the historic town were also left under...
UK weather: Heavy rain prompts dozens of flood warnings
Homes and businesses have been warned to prepare for flooding in various parts of the UK. The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings and 97 flood alerts across England, while there is also one flood warning in Wales. The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind...
Flooding at Exebridge and Bickleigh, Devon
Pub owners were left stranded in floodwater and cars were submerged as parts of Devon were hit by heavy rainfall. Several roads were impassable in the Tiverton area as the River Exe burst its banks affecting Oakfordbridge, Exebridge and Bickleigh Bridge. Darren Ninnis, manager of the Anchor Inn at Exebridge...
Main Devon railway line reopens after flooding
Part of the main rail line in Devon has reopened after flooding caused a partial closure. Earlier, Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line between Totnes and Plymouth had been blocked. It warned passengers that trains running in the direction of Plymouth might be cancelled, delayed or revised. On Friday...
Wales: Bwlch Mountain road turns into waterfall after heavy rainfall
A mountain road in Wales has been turned into a waterfall after torrential rain.The road has since been closed following a landslide in Nantymoel, which has seen rocks and heavy rainwater rushing over the Bwlch Mountain.Footage shared by one driver shows water rolling off the mountain and onto the road, appearing as a waterfall effect.“It is advisable to avoid the Bwlch Mountain in both directions due to treacherous road conditions caused by a landslide at Nantymoel,” South Wales Police said in a statement.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionGareth Bale picked ‘right time’ to bow out from football, Wales boss Rob Page saysGareth Bale announces retirement from football aged 33
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
The strangest things left by guests in a Travelodge
The budget hotel brand has shared a sneak peak into the 2022 Lost and Found office, noting that anything not claimed in three months is donated to the local British Heart Foundation charity shop.
Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake
Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
Flooding: Waters rise in Shropshire and Worcestershire
After days of heavy rainfall there were 35 flood warnings in place across the West Midlands on Friday. The flood barriers are in place in Frankwell in Shrewsbury, and water levels are also rising in Worcester, where car parks have been closed and the river is expected to peak at the weekend.
Worcester city centre turned into 'lake' as heavy rain brings flooding
Parts of Worcester have been submerged in water after heavy flooding this week.The nearby River Severn, which has burst its banks, is due to peak on Sunday afternoon or evening (15 January) and is predicted to reach between 5.4 and 5.7 metres, according to the Environment Agency.In total, 89 flood warnings have been issued across the country amid the extreme weather conditions.Over the next few days, warnings are expected to stay in place.Those in southern England are likely to still be impacted by the water.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ironbridge: Barriers put up as River Severn floods gardensRiver Severn overflows in Worcester after persistent rainUK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
Villagers begin clean-up after flooding at Exebridge in Devon
A clean-up operation is under way after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Devon. Several roads were flooded in the Tiverton area after the River Exe burst its banks between Oakfordbridge and Exebridge, and left some properties cut off. Darren Ninnis, manager of the Anchor Inn at Exebridge, was...
Flooded residents brace as river levels set to peak
There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend. Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture. Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire...
Heavy rain causes roads to flood and GWR rail disruption
Flooding has disrupted drivers and railway passengers in the west of England following heavy rain. Two train lines are blocked between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and the line between Bristol Temple Meads, Bath and Swindon. Network Rail said it expected both lines to stayed closed for the remainder of Thursday.
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Argos delivery van hits Berkswell railway bridge
An Argos delivery driver escaped unhurt when their van hit a railway bridge between Birmingham and Coventry. The crash on 8 January near Berkswell Station did not damage the bridge or disrupt passengers, Network Rail confirmed. A collision beam on the bridge "did its job to protect the railway", a...
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
