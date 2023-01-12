Read full article on original website
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
ASU Business Seminar Planned for Jan. 26th
The ASU-Small Business Development Center is hosting the. in-person event “How to Write Your Business Plan Part II:. Focus on Financials ” on Thursday, January 26,th from 3 to. 5 PM at no cost. It will be focusing on the financial sections. of a Business Plan. You can...
Fiber Optic Line laying: Homeowners Expressing Concern
Some San Angelo homeowners are expressing concern over damage and abandoned equipment from fiber optic installation.
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Tom Green County Fair and Jr Livestock Show begins
The Tom Green County Fair and Jr Livestock show is underway today, January 13, 2023, at the Foster Communications fairgrounds.
COSATX announces city office closures for MLK Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The following is a list of city offices and how it is affected by the closures: Trash Service There will be no interruption in trash pickup […]
Longtime Tom Green Co. Justice of the Peace Fred Buck Passes Away
SAN ANGELO, TX – Longtime Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Fred Buck died this past week following a long fight with cancer. He was 68. "Fred Buck won the race of life on January 13, 2023. Fred fought a battle with cancer for 10 years. Though cancer is what eventually ended his journey on earth, cancer did not define him, nor did it end his life," quoted the obituary. “For me, living is Christ, and dying is gain” Philippians 1:21. Fred Buck is alive!"
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
Goodfellow honors retired military dog after passing
SAN ANGELO, Texas, — Ajola was a retired military working dog who recently passed away from chronic illness. She spent her last few nights next to her loving family and partner Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo – Here is their story. Before being paired with SrA Arredondo, Ajola served with the 316th Security Forces Squadron as […]
A New Universal Theme Park 4 Hours from San Angelo
In a recent WalletHub ranking of the best U.S. states to raise a family, Texas scored high on family fun. Of all the states, Texas was third in family fun. Now, it looks like Texas will get a bit more fun. Universal Parks and Resorts has announced that it plans...
Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Materials Arrest Tops Busy Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 25 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Threatening to Publish Intimate Images, Possession of Fentanyl, and Public Intoxication. 25-year-old Keno Watkins was arrested by San Angelo Police and Tom...
Angelo native brings talent and experience to D-BAT
SAN ANGELO, TX— For over 20 years, D-BAT training facilities has impacted the playing careers of thousands of ballplayers equipping athletes with lessons to succeed. One former athlete is hoping to grow the sport of softball in the Concho Valley. “I just want to help these girls to get better and to get to that […]
SAPD searching for an “at risk” man
(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
Tom Green County jail logs: January 14, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for […]
San Angelo PD investigates shots fired
The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a case of shots fired in a San Angelo neighborhood on Thursday, January 12, 2022.
Woman arrested for pinning man to fence with vehicle
One San Angelo man's night just kept getting worse after being hit by a car and pinned to a fence late January 8, 2023.
San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault
On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
