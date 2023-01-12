SAN ANGELO, TX – Longtime Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Fred Buck died this past week following a long fight with cancer. He was 68. "Fred Buck won the race of life on January 13, 2023. Fred fought a battle with cancer for 10 years. Though cancer is what eventually ended his journey on earth, cancer did not define him, nor did it end his life," quoted the obituary. “For me, living is Christ, and dying is gain” Philippians 1:21. Fred Buck is alive!"

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO