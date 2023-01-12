ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler man gets 30-month sentence for smuggling migrants

PHOENIX – A Chandler man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants for profit, authorities said. Michael Andrew Nelson, 30, was convicted of the charges following a trial in August 2022. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Maricopa County jails saw a surge of inmate drug deaths last year

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The presence of illegal drugs in jails is an ongoing problem that is worsening with the fentanyl crisis, according to county and federal officials. During a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl into jail, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said 17 inmates died in drug-related incidents in 2022. That total represents a five-year high. Three people died in 2018.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Detectives looking for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in northwest Phoenix early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of Glendale and 35th avenues to reports of a vehicle collision just before 4 a.m. They found 58-year-old Andrew Pyles unresponsive on the ground, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix to test lockbox key program for emergencies in District 1

PHOENIX — A Phoenix district has implemented a new lockbox pilot program for seniors over 65 years old and adults with disabilities for emergency situations. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply for a lockbox to be installed on the exterior of their homes that will hold medical information such as known prescriptions and keys or access cards to gain entry into the residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ

