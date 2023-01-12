Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
fox10phoenix.com
Drugs behind bars: Phoenix mothers want reform after their sons die from apparent overdoses in jail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two inmates are expected to survive after an overdose at a Maricopa County jail, but not all are so lucky to survive. The overdose by an unknown type of drug happened on Jan. 13 near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
AZFamily
Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
KTAR.com
Chandler man gets 30-month sentence for smuggling migrants
PHOENIX – A Chandler man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants for profit, authorities said. Michael Andrew Nelson, 30, was convicted of the charges following a trial in August 2022. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
Maricopa County jails saw a surge of inmate drug deaths last year
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The presence of illegal drugs in jails is an ongoing problem that is worsening with the fentanyl crisis, according to county and federal officials. During a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl into jail, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said 17 inmates died in drug-related incidents in 2022. That total represents a five-year high. Three people died in 2018.
Glendale police seize more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during execution of warrants
PHOENIX — Glendale police seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of fentanyl pills during a search warrant execution, according to a press release. The Glendale Narcotics Enforcement Team, alongside other agencies, served search warrants at three locations on Jan. 6. During the execution of the search warrants, seven...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix homeowner seriously hurt in confrontation over stolen grass, suspect wanted
PHOENIX - A suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after a confrontation over stolen fake grass ended with a Phoenix homeowner getting seriously hurt. On Oct. 24, police say a man was caught stealing a large roll of artificial turf from a home near 23rd Avenue and Southern. The homeowner...
AZFamily
Sheriff: Maricopa County detention officer who tried to smuggle meth, fentanyl inside jail arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Wednesday that a detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in about 100 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine into a Phoenix jail. Sheriff Paul Penzone said 26-year-old Andres Salazar, who worked at Lower...
fox10phoenix.com
Man falls into Bartlett Lake after having a medical emergency and dies, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man died after having a medical emergency and falling into Bartlett Lake on Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. At around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to reports of a man who had a medical emergency and fell into the water. "Family...
KTAR.com
Detectives looking for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in northwest Phoenix early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of Glendale and 35th avenues to reports of a vehicle collision just before 4 a.m. They found 58-year-old Andrew Pyles unresponsive on the ground, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Phoenix to test lockbox key program for emergencies in District 1
PHOENIX — A Phoenix district has implemented a new lockbox pilot program for seniors over 65 years old and adults with disabilities for emergency situations. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply for a lockbox to be installed on the exterior of their homes that will hold medical information such as known prescriptions and keys or access cards to gain entry into the residence.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
foxnebraska.com
Two charged after pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Two men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than six pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Sutherland. Celso Carillo, 43, of Beryl, Utah, and Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, are both charged...
12news.com
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
AZFamily
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Appeals Contempt Order That Proposed Millions in Fines
Two months after a federal judge found Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in contempt of court over a massive backlog of misconduct investigations, the sheriff has launched an appeal. Penzone filed an appeal with the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the full scope of which will become...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
