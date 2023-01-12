ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

Comments / 0

Related
thelittleapplelife.com

Professor's in Hays, KS

Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned

Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City

Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location

A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

MADORIN: Ellis schools development, Part 2

Consider changes in your community since 2012. Businesses open, close, refocus, prices rise or fall, new construction surges while old buildings deteriorate, populations boom or bust, technology transforms — decade-old apps and programs no longer function, vehicles and equipment dependent on computers require professional repair. Nothing remains stagnant — an aphorism as true of western Kansas 150 years ago as it is today. Such change affects schools as well, including old District 2 in Ellis.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Cold front brings just trace moisture; weekend warmup on the way

Wednesday's predicted precipitation did not produce much moisture in the Hays area. The K-State Ag Research Center in Hays reported just 0.04 inches of rain and trace snowfall overnight. The cold front, however, will stick around through Friday, with overnight lows Thursday dropping to the mid-teens. The high Friday is...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis

The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
HAYS, KS
adastraradio.com

Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Otis-Bison at La Crosse

The La Crosse Leopards host the Otis-Bison Cougars in a league matchup Friday night on the 101.9 The Bull Area Game of the Week. The girls game is set to tipoff at approximately 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Game Day Live is set for 5:15 with the Bull Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m.
LA CROSSE, KS
Hays Post

Registration open for FHSU’s annual educational symposium

This year’s Olliff Family Educational Symposium at Fort Hays State University has been set for Thursday, Feb. 2, in a virtual format. The symposium, sponsored by FHSU’s College of Education, will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The theme of this symposium for area K-12 educators is...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents

TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large

GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
GARFIELD, KS
Hays Post

Inmate convicted of aggravated robbery dies at Kansas prison

EL DORADO, KAN. – El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) inmate Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, according to a media release from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions...
EL DORADO, KS
Hays Post

🏀TMP boys win; girls come up short in home opener vs Ellis

The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams split a doubleheader Friday night with Ellis in their home opener. The Monarch girls struggled with foul trouble and a late rally fell short in a 38-31 loss to the Railers. The TMP boys used a big second quarter run and pulled away for a 65-36 win.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy