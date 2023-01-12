Read full article on original website
Related
Unseasonably warm weekend — with winter front right behind
Get the grills out — but have your snow shovels ready. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting high temperatures near 60 on Saturday and Sunday — 10 to 20 degrees above the average high for mid-January. Saturday will bring gusty south winds, which are expected...
thelittleapplelife.com
Professor's in Hays, KS
Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays director discusses tax increases in Ellis Co.
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about raising property tax rates in Ellis County.
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
🎙 Hays releases top dog names of 2022; pet tags due March 1
The city of Hays recently released the top dog names and dog breeds for 2022. Some dog names may be spelled differently, but below are the top 10 dog names listed in the city of Hays registration database. The city had 1,600 registered pet tags last year. That includes both...
🎙 Post Podcast: USD 489 Early Childhood Connections continues helping educate Hays pre-K children
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Early Childhood Connections director Donna Hudson-Hamilton shares updates from the program.
Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City
Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
🤼♂️ HHS drops dual with Dodge City
HAYS - The Hays High boys wrestling team lost 45-25 to Dodge City Thursday at the Hays High gym. Hays will host the Prairie Junior Classic Saturday then the Bob Kuhn Invitational next Friday and Saturday.
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
MADORIN: Ellis schools development, Part 2
Consider changes in your community since 2012. Businesses open, close, refocus, prices rise or fall, new construction surges while old buildings deteriorate, populations boom or bust, technology transforms — decade-old apps and programs no longer function, vehicles and equipment dependent on computers require professional repair. Nothing remains stagnant — an aphorism as true of western Kansas 150 years ago as it is today. Such change affects schools as well, including old District 2 in Ellis.
Cold front brings just trace moisture; weekend warmup on the way
Wednesday's predicted precipitation did not produce much moisture in the Hays area. The K-State Ag Research Center in Hays reported just 0.04 inches of rain and trace snowfall overnight. The cold front, however, will stick around through Friday, with overnight lows Thursday dropping to the mid-teens. The high Friday is...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis
The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Chamber annual awards banquet set for Jan. 31
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and vice president of membership Rhonda Meyerhoff share details from the upcoming Chamber Awards banquet.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Otis-Bison at La Crosse
The La Crosse Leopards host the Otis-Bison Cougars in a league matchup Friday night on the 101.9 The Bull Area Game of the Week. The girls game is set to tipoff at approximately 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Game Day Live is set for 5:15 with the Bull Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m.
Registration open for FHSU’s annual educational symposium
This year’s Olliff Family Educational Symposium at Fort Hays State University has been set for Thursday, Feb. 2, in a virtual format. The symposium, sponsored by FHSU’s College of Education, will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The theme of this symposium for area K-12 educators is...
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
WIBW
13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large
GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
Inmate convicted of aggravated robbery dies at Kansas prison
EL DORADO, KAN. – El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) inmate Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, according to a media release from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions...
🏀TMP boys win; girls come up short in home opener vs Ellis
The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams split a doubleheader Friday night with Ellis in their home opener. The Monarch girls struggled with foul trouble and a late rally fell short in a 38-31 loss to the Railers. The TMP boys used a big second quarter run and pulled away for a 65-36 win.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0