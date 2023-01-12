Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
