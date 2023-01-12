ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Found in Grand Prairie as Search Continues for Missing McKinney Woman

A body was found Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie as law enforcement officers across North Texas search for 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, NBC 5 has learned. Police cruisers were seen blocking traffic around the intersection of Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, in a residential area about one mile from the home of Ocastor Ferguson, the man accused of kidnapping Kelley, neighbors say.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program With Salon Brand in Nation

Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons. During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Double Fatal Crash Shuts Down WB Interstate 30 in Mesquite

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite are shut down due to a double fatal crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30W at Big Town Boulevard when an eighteen wheeler collided with a pickup truck. According to officials, one person was found dead at...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Property Owners Worried About Land Annexed by City of Wilmer

Neighbors in southern Dallas County made up of business owners and homeowners are banding together to fight a proposed ordinance that would change the boundaries of the Wilmer city limits. The topic will come up during Thursday's city council meeting and people say it already happened once before in December.
WILMER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy