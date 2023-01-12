Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?JulesDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Grand Prairie as Search Continues for Missing McKinney Woman
A body was found Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie as law enforcement officers across North Texas search for 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, NBC 5 has learned. Police cruisers were seen blocking traffic around the intersection of Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, in a residential area about one mile from the home of Ocastor Ferguson, the man accused of kidnapping Kelley, neighbors say.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program With Salon Brand in Nation
Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons. During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gift From Conservative Christian Patriot Mobile to Grapevine Police Sparks Backlash
A brief Facebook post appeared innocuous. The Grapevine Police Department thanked a local company for gifting its staff a pizza party, adding that it was “blessed to have their support and encouragement.”. But the gift, made by the Christian conservative Patriot Mobile cellphone company, caused an outcry on social...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crooks Break Through Vacant Sears Store's Concrete Wall, Steal $2 Million in Jewelry
A jewelry store inside Town East Mall in Mesquite was burglarized over the weekend after police say someone broke through concrete and sheetrock walls to steal more than $2 million in jewelry and property. Mesquite Police said they were called to the mall at about 11 a.m. Saturday to investigate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arrest Warrant Reveals New Details Leading Up To McKinney Woman's Disappearance
Detectives in Collin County remain tight-lipped about their investigation into the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, but documents obtained by NBC 5 shed some light on what may have taken place in the days before she was reported missing. According to an arrest warrant affidavit dated Jan. 14, on Jan. 11...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Double Fatal Crash Shuts Down WB Interstate 30 in Mesquite
The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite are shut down due to a double fatal crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30W at Big Town Boulevard when an eighteen wheeler collided with a pickup truck. According to officials, one person was found dead at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Property Owners Worried About Land Annexed by City of Wilmer
Neighbors in southern Dallas County made up of business owners and homeowners are banding together to fight a proposed ordinance that would change the boundaries of the Wilmer city limits. The topic will come up during Thursday's city council meeting and people say it already happened once before in December.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aaron Dean's Attorneys Ask for New Trial in Atatiana Jefferson Case, That He Be Freed on Bond
Attorney's representing Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter last year in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson, filed a motion Wednesday requesting a new trial and for him to be released from state jail on bond. Dean, a white police officer, fatally shot the...
