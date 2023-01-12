ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UAE Sparks Furious Backlash by Appointing Abu Dhabi Oil Chief as President of COP28 Climate Summit

By Sam Meredith,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Bet to Build a Futuristic City in the Desert

Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic city in the middle of a vast desert— from scratch. A vital element of the country's Vision 2030 plan, the project is the brainchild of Saudi's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS. The site covers an area of more than 10,000 square miles, about the same size as Massachusetts. And it could cost $500 billion to complete.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Denies Russia's Claim of Control Over Contested Soledar; Ukraine Set to Receive More Western Tanks

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia said it now controls the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar in Donetsk, after months of intense fighting — a claim that Ukraine has denied. One Russian-appointed official previously said "pockets of resistance" of Ukrainian troops still remained, as Kyiv insisted as recently as Friday afternoon that its forces were still holding out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December

BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.

Comments / 0

Community Policy