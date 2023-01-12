UAE Sparks Furious Backlash by Appointing Abu Dhabi Oil Chief as President of COP28 Climate Summit

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Op-Ed: Oil CEO Sultan Al Jaber Is the Ideal Person to Lead the UN Climate Conference This Year
ABU DHABI -- If the world gets lucky, this could be the year fossil fuel producers and climate activists bury their hatchets and join hands to reduce emissions and ensure our planet's future. If that sounds hopelessly Utopian, take that up with the leaders of this resource-rich, renewables-generating Middle Eastern...
US and Taiwan hold trade talks in a move blasted by China
The U.S. and Taiwan are holding the first formal negotiations toward a trade agreement between the two countries that has drawn the ire of the Chinese government.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Bet to Build a Futuristic City in the Desert
Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic city in the middle of a vast desert— from scratch. A vital element of the country's Vision 2030 plan, the project is the brainchild of Saudi's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS. The site covers an area of more than 10,000 square miles, about the same size as Massachusetts. And it could cost $500 billion to complete.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Denies Russia's Claim of Control Over Contested Soledar; Ukraine Set to Receive More Western Tanks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia said it now controls the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar in Donetsk, after months of intense fighting — a claim that Ukraine has denied. One Russian-appointed official previously said "pockets of resistance" of Ukrainian troops still remained, as Kyiv insisted as recently as Friday afternoon that its forces were still holding out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December
BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
Comments / 0