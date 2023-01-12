Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Review: Paul Mescal Is Explosive in Rebecca Frecknall’s Staggering Revival
“I don’t want realism. I want magic!” Blanche’s famously desperate cry holds the key to most approaches to “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Productions of Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece tend to chose one or the other: overemphasizing the sweat and grit of life with the Kowalskis or slavishly obeying Williams’s instructions to deliver Blanche’s tragic, hope-filled reverie. But director Rebecca Frecknall’s hypnotic production goes for broke, slinging out almost all of Williams’ stage directions and simultaneously delivering both. With Patsy Ferran and Paul Mescal in incandescent form, she brings the classic roaring back to electrifying life. Williams’s carefully detailed, literal two-room apartment is...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
