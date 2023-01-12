Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
A little icy Thursday morning in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like another chance for a light icy glaze is on the way. You may remember Tuesday morning's weather was icy across the region and it looks like tomorrow morning's weather could be similar. A storm system will be moving into the Great Lakes from...
13 WHAM
West Irondequoit school librarian chosen for Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A West Irondequoit school librarian leaves next month for the journey of a lifetime. Julianne Westrich was chosen as this year's 'Teacher on the Trail' for the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska. On Wednesday, Westrich talked to her students about some items she'll be bringing...
13 WHAM
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
13 WHAM
Person rescued from roof of house fire on Merrimac Street
Rochester, N.Y — One person is in the hospital after being rescued from the roof of a vacant home on the city's north side. Crews responded to the home on Merrimac Street around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said a man inside the home was able to get out through...
13 WHAM
'It is time for new energy':18-year-old RCSD alum runs for spot on school board
Rochester, N.Y. — Isaiah Santiago graduated from School of the Arts last spring. Now, he wants to take what he experienced in the classroom to the board room on W. Broad St. On Wednesday, Santiago announced he would run for a spot on the Rochester City School District board.
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
Galen, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash in Wayne County. Deputies said Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on Route 414 around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Galen, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with a northbound tractor-trailer. Both...
13 WHAM
Rochester housing market hits record high for home prices in 2022
Rochester, N.Y. — A new report shows home prices in the Rochester area reached a record high in 2022, but the local real estate market cooled slightly. The report found the Rochester housing market set a record high in median sales price, ending the year up 11.1 percent at $200,000.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making spirits bright for veteran families
Ontario County, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Ontario Women's Republican Club. They brightened the lives of three veterans' families this holiday season, with donations of presents, gift cards, and groceries. It was all made possible through various fundraising events held throughout the year. The women expressed...
13 WHAM
Rochester students to present nation's colors for Bills playoff game
Rochester, N.Y. — Some local students will have a key role in the pregame festivities ahead of Sunday's Buffalo Bills playoff game. Students in Northeast College Preparatory High School's Junior ROTC program will present the nation's colors prior to kickoff. "I've never done a Buffalo Bills game before, but...
13 WHAM
Police: Crash involving stolen car in Rochester linked to dangerous trend
Rochester, N.Y. — A quiet night for Joshua Dressler and his girlfriend turned frightening Tuesday, as police said a suspect in a stolen car crashed into two cars in front of their home on Vassar Street. "My room is the front room, and all we heard was a tire...
13 WHAM
Barnard FD shows off new life-saving device
Greece, N.Y. — A local fire department has a new tool to help save lives. The Barnard Fire Department demonstrated its new LUCAS CPR device Tuesday. The device continues chest compressions on its own, so first responders can administer other life-saving measures. "Because of the recent events with the...
13 WHAM
Police investigating hit-and-run on Hudson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A hit-and-run crash on the city's north side is under investigation. Police said a 45-year-old woman was driving north on Hudson Avenue near Berlin Street around 8:50 a.m. Monday when another vehicle struck hers from behind. The impact caused the victim to crash into a tree,...
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
13 WHAM
Pedestrian injured in Gates hit-and-run dies
Gates, N.Y. — A woman injured in a hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road over the weekend has died, police announced Wednesday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died Tuesday after being hit late Sunday night near the Westside Family YMCA. Investigators said Wells was walking when she appeared to lose...
13 WHAM
Police investigating hit-and-run in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Police are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road. A vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Westside Family YMCA around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicle, which appeared to be a light-colored SUV, was heading north from Buffalo Road toward Route...
13 WHAM
Mary Cariola Center to receive $2 million grant
Rochester, N.Y. — The Mary Cariola Center announced Tuesday that it's been awarded a $2 million grant to expand diverse and inclusive workforce programs. The agency said the grant will provide new growth opportunities for people with complex disabilities. The grant will be awarded over four years from Monroe...
13 WHAM
New stores open at Mall at Greece Ridge
The Mall at Greece Ridge is celebrating the grand opening of several new stores. Journeys Kidz takes over the space formerly held by Journeys, located between JCPenney and Macy's. The store, which the mall described as "big kid shoes in little kid sizes,” features cartoons and music for kids.
13 WHAM
Local pharmacies dealing with shortages of children's medication
Rochester, N.Y. — Shortages of children's Tylenol and Ibuprofen have some parents scouring the aisles of local stores. Johnson & Johnson said it's seeing high consumer demand for children's Tylenol and Motrin, driven by an "extremely challenging cold and flu season." The children's pain relief section is sparse at...
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
