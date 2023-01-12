–The report of a disturbance over the weekend in Palo Alto County resulted in multiple charges being filed against a Cylinder man. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a residence on 4th Street in Cylinder just after 1 AM on Saturday, January 7th. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and eventually arrested 47-year-old Richard Scott, charging him with Domestic Abuse Assault-while Displaying or Using a Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor and Simple Assault.

