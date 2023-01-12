Read full article on original website
KIMT
Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet. Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators...
algonaradio.com
Warrant Served on Man Wanted in 2021 Case
–A man wanted on a felony charge in Kossuth County dating back to 2021 was taken into custody over the weekend in Algona. According to the Algona Police Department, officers located and arrested 40-year-old Christopher Mathew Stebens just after 3:30 PM on Saturday, January 7th. Online court records show Stebens...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
algonaradio.com
Cylinder Man Charged Following Weekend Incident
–The report of a disturbance over the weekend in Palo Alto County resulted in multiple charges being filed against a Cylinder man. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a residence on 4th Street in Cylinder just after 1 AM on Saturday, January 7th. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and eventually arrested 47-year-old Richard Scott, charging him with Domestic Abuse Assault-while Displaying or Using a Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor and Simple Assault.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
yourfortdodge.com
Local Musicians Play Bedside Concert for Humboldt Woman in Hospice Care
The call was made to local musician Jesse Wilson yesterday to see if he could help a Humboldt woman in Hospice care with a bucket list request. Within a couple hours Jesse had gotten ahold of his friend and fellow musician Scott Kirkhart and the two made the trip to Penny Poutre’s bedside for a special country music concert.
