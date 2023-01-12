ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect tried to sell stolen items on Facebook, police allege

A 34-year-old Davenport suspect who allegedly violated his pretrial release was back in jail Saturday to face burglary-related charges. William Taylor earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree burglary, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft, according to court records. The 2022 incident On Aug. 29, 2022, the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage

A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
STRONGHURST, IL
ourquadcities.com

Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy

Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
khqa.com

Family pleads for help to find missing Macomb man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by police for failure to appear on drug charges in is custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Quayshan Moore, 29, was wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He was also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline

OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Blaze destroys home early Saturday

A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
FORT MADISON, IA
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

