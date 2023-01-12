Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
939theeagle.com
Columbia murder suspect misses court appearance, expected to appear Friday
A Columbia murder suspect refused to appear in court Thursday, but is expected to appear Friday. Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder and other felonies after human remains were found at a home on Bentley Court on Tuesday. Police say the unidentified victim’s remains were found in a fire pit. They were led to the scene after they ran a welfare check at a Mizzou residence hall to search for a missing person.
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
southarkansassun.com
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
kjluradio.com
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
One person is arrested for a weekend murder in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday, around noon, to the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets to investigate a disturbance involving gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident suffering from a...
Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO
Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
Washington Missourian
WPD investigates Best Western Plus shooting
I am a photojournalist who graduated from the University of Missouri's School of Journalism and is now working as The Missourian's Photo Editor. I love documenting the big and small moments that make up a community and am always looking for story ideas, so don't be afraid to reach out. When I'm not working, I enjoy reading, cooking, knitting, hiking and exploring new places.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said Wednesday night that they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The standoff occurred in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. The department initially The post Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and arrested this week in relation to a September crash on North Providence Road. Jesus Olgiun, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated – causing serious injury, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. He was held on a $50,000 bond at the Boone County Jail on Monday and The post Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
CoMo murder suspect charged in stabbing death
A suspect accused in a grisly Columbia murder refuses to appear in court. 20 – year old Emma Adams is facing murder charges. She’s accused of stabbing a victim to death and attempting to burn the body in a fire pit in a Columbia neighborhood. Investigators says they found a bloody knife at the scene. Adams is in the Boone County Jail on an $1 – million bond.
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
nodawaynews.com
MCA Leadership Development Award presented to Thummel
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to...
Comments / 0