COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO