(Radio Iowa) The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO