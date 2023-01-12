ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri adults can now earn an accredited high school diploma online for free

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program. Graduation Alliance has been selected as an […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program

“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

How Sports Betting Would Work If Legalized in Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – 2022 saw the most progress made in the Missouri legislature for legalizing sports betting, and the issue is being sponsored again this year by several lawmakers. Republican Dan Houx (HOWKS) of Warrensburg is sponsoring one of the sports betting bills in the Missouri House. He explains how wagering on sporting events would work if legalized in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Board of Education Approves Use of Socioeconomic Status for High School Football Classification

(Radio Iowa) The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers.
IOWA STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services names department’s first Chief Medical Officer

Heidi B. Miller, MD, joined the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) this month as the department’s first chief medical officer. Miller will provide medical guidance and expertise to DHSS programs, serve as the liaison with medical associations and providers, be instrumental in program and protocol development, and continue to build and implement the vision of an integrated public health and health care system.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy