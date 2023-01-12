Read full article on original website
Missouri adults can now earn an accredited high school diploma online for free
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program. Graduation Alliance has been selected as an […]
Missouri’s unprecedented state workforce shortages could lead to unprecedented pay increases (LISTEN)
To hear the Show Me Today interview with Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe, click below. To hear the Show Me Today interview with Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn, click below. Missouri’s 50,000 state workers could soon be getting the largest pay raise in state history....
Lee’s Summit School District’s Countersuit Against Missouri Attorney General Seeks To Set A Precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the...
Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch
Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program
“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
How Sports Betting Would Work If Legalized in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – 2022 saw the most progress made in the Missouri legislature for legalizing sports betting, and the issue is being sponsored again this year by several lawmakers. Republican Dan Houx (HOWKS) of Warrensburg is sponsoring one of the sports betting bills in the Missouri House. He explains how wagering on sporting events would work if legalized in Missouri:
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
Iowa Board of Education Approves Use of Socioeconomic Status for High School Football Classification
(Radio Iowa) The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers.
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
Sources: Central Missouri taps Missouri high school legend as defensive coordinator
After a season in Oregon, one of the fixtures of Missouri football is returning to the state. Greg Jones will be the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri's Liberty North High School and prior to that...
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services names department’s first Chief Medical Officer
Heidi B. Miller, MD, joined the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) this month as the department’s first chief medical officer. Miller will provide medical guidance and expertise to DHSS programs, serve as the liaison with medical associations and providers, be instrumental in program and protocol development, and continue to build and implement the vision of an integrated public health and health care system.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Audio: Area man found guilty for his part in participating in United States Capital Riot
(Missourinet) – An area man has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges for participating in the riot at the United States Capital in January 2021. The trial was scheduled for January 13th. Cruz had been charged with parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building and entering or...
1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
