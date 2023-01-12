ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. Police said the shooter was believed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Valley man dragged 500 feet by truck; Now, his family seeks help for his recovery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning. ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

