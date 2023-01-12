ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Dorr, Healy push for permanent ‘do no harm’ policy for Regents exams, urge eliminating test score from calculation of final course grade

By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

State’s ‘future of LIPA’ commission to hold public hearing on the East End Friday

The State Legislature’s LIPA Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at Southampton Town Hall. The commission, formally known as the the Legislative Commission on the Future of the Long Island Power Authority, was established by state law last year to develop and present to the legislature “an action plan for implementing a true public power model for residents of Long Island and the Rockaways.”
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
New York Post

Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA

A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New  York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.  DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital becomes first certified Duchenne Care Center on Long Island

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is now a Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC). The accreditation comes from Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This accreditation makes Stony Brook the only certified center on Long Island and in the NYC metropolitan area, and one of only two centers in New York State.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State

“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
STONY BROOK, NY
WNYC

Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island

In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Southold versus Riverhead: a tale of two towns

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is spot-on with his analysis of how his town should proceed to adopt a code regulating battery energy storage systems — including implementing a moratorium while the necessary planning and zoning work is done. Russell’s well-reasoned, comprehensive press release details the planning that must be...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Water District’s new rates in effect

The Riverhead Water District’s new two-tier rate structure took effect Jan. 1. Under the new structure, water district customers pay more per thousand gallons of water used if they exceed a certain threshold. Thresholds are set according to a customer’s meter size. The tier-one rate threshold for nearly...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy