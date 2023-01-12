Dorr, Healy push for permanent ‘do no harm’ policy for Regents exams, urge eliminating test score from calculation of final course grade

Read full article on original website
State’s ‘future of LIPA’ commission to hold public hearing on the East End Friday
The State Legislature’s LIPA Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at Southampton Town Hall. The commission, formally known as the the Legislative Commission on the Future of the Long Island Power Authority, was established by state law last year to develop and present to the legislature “an action plan for implementing a true public power model for residents of Long Island and the Rockaways.”
Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA
A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate. DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital becomes first certified Duchenne Care Center on Long Island
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is now a Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC). The accreditation comes from Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This accreditation makes Stony Brook the only certified center on Long Island and in the NYC metropolitan area, and one of only two centers in New York State.
stonybrook.edu
Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State
“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
WNYC
Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island
In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
SANTOS SIGHTINGS: 'Where's George?' campaign urges LI residents to keep tabs on rep
A Nassau County legislator launched a “Where’s George?” campaign Friday to encourage residents to snap a photo of embattled Rep. George Santos if they spot him.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Planning Board sets Feb. 2 public hearing on Riverhead Ciderhouse proposed expansion
Riverhead Ciderhouse is back before the Planning Board, seeking to legalize already-built expansions to its tasting room and outdoor patio on the seven-acre site at the corner of Sound and Osborn avenues in Baiting Hollow. The Planning Board last week scheduled a public hearing on the new site plan application...
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Gina Marie Bettenhauser appointed 2023 President of Long Island Board of Realtors
Gina Marie Bettenhauser was installed as the 2023 President of Long Island Board of Realtors (LIBOR) during the Association’s Installation and Awards event at Oheka Castle in Huntington on Jan. 5. The event also included the installation of LIBOR Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Young Professionals Network for 2023.
A moratorium on battery energy storage systems? Southold supervisor thinks it’s a smart idea.
Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is calling for a 12-month moratorium on the development of battery energy storage systems in Southold Town. The Southold Town Board will discuss a planning process and consider the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday, Russell said in a press release yesterday afternoon. “Battery Energy Storage Systems...
Southold versus Riverhead: a tale of two towns
Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is spot-on with his analysis of how his town should proceed to adopt a code regulating battery energy storage systems — including implementing a moratorium while the necessary planning and zoning work is done. Russell’s well-reasoned, comprehensive press release details the planning that must be...
Riverhead Water District’s new rates in effect
The Riverhead Water District’s new two-tier rate structure took effect Jan. 1. Under the new structure, water district customers pay more per thousand gallons of water used if they exceed a certain threshold. Thresholds are set according to a customer’s meter size. The tier-one rate threshold for nearly...
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
A teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, age 17, played both ice hockey and lacrosse at Long Beach High School, where he was a senior. Earlier report:…
fox5ny.com
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
Thiele: Riverhead sets another land preservation tax revenue record, while the rest of the East End sees decline in 2022
Riverhead Town generated $7.89 million in Community Preservation Fund revenue in the first 11 months of 2022, breaking the yearly record it set in 2021, according to a report by Assembly Member Fred Thiele. Real estate transfers rose over 26% in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to 2021,...
Centereach Fire Department elects first female chief
Michelle Burnett was elected the third assistant chief.
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
