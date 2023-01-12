Read full article on original website
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth
Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
‘Yellowstone’ Brought in Lilli Kay’s Real-Life Partner for Her Makeout Scene
Lilli Kay discusses her makeout scene from 'Yellowstone' Season 5, which she shot with her real-life partner, Juli Kocemba.
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth
Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Lilli Kay On Clara’s Surprising LGBTQ+ Kiss: “Queer People Exist Everywhere”
Not everyone is offered a spot so quickly within the Duttons’ circle of trust as Clara Brewer. As Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) assistant, Clara is very smart and savvy—she survived John and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) cleaning house at the Capitol after all! Tasked with teaching the Duttons about the politics behind the politics of state government, she watches as John forges his own path and adapts to his style of leadership. Clara is clearly an asset to Governor Dutton’s team, both on and off the ranch. Yes, our girl knows her way around horses and wasn’t shy about getting her hands dirty during the spring gathering when she branded a few cattle herself.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)
From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode. As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Teases How Many More Seasons Fans Can Expect
Yellowstone is currently on hiatus, set to return to the airwaves sometime this summer with the second half of Season 5. After an explosive midseason finale cliffhanger, eager fans are desperate to know where the series is headed -- and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) just divulged some big-time insider information on the fate of the beloved show.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 on Tonight? Next New Episode Streaming Info
Yellowstone may be on hiatus, but there’s still a lot of Taylor Sheridan-related content to stream. If you’re missing your favorite cowboys, the latest episode of Stories from the Bunkhouse is now streaming on YouTube, and the page also has a “behind the story” video about Season 5, Episode 8 (“A Knife and No Coin”). Plus, don’t forget that Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres January 15 on Paramount+.
The Issue That Stranger Things Fans Have With The Season 4 Finale's Tone
Fans rejoiced in May 2022 as they finally got to revisit the gang from Hawkins, Indiana after a nearly three-year wait for "Stranger Things 4." The fourth season continues the saga of the sci-fi horror Netflix series where our characters are divided worldwide, but a common threat from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) past unites all their newfound struggles. The fourth season received critical acclaim for its darker tone and excellent character moments (we can't listen to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" without crying either) and broke viewing records for Netflix, according to IndieWire.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Adamant That Brett's Paramedicine Program Stays
None of the "Chicago Fire" characters are doing it quite like Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett. Not only is she still valiantly carrying out her duties as a paramedic even eight seasons beyond when she joined the Firehouse 51 team, but she's still trying to find more ways to help people. She's even taken the initiative to start a brand-new program: paramedicine. A reaction to receiving emergency calls that prove to be low-priority, Brett's paramedicine program ensures that patients in need of assistance have dedicated teams ready to help them, no matter how small the issue may be.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Believes John's Authenticity Is What Draws Clara To Him
Accumulating wealth and power can be a dangerous thing, as the Dutton family knows all too well on "Yellowstone." In Season 5, the Duttons are placed in even more precarious positions, particularly John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who's now governor of Montana. He makes a pretty bold move early on in his tenure, firing practically everyone who has part of the previous regimen. The one person he keeps by his side is his assistant, Clara (Lilli Kay).
