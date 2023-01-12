Read full article on original website
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Tiba Grill In Tyler, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. Its been awhile since I've been able to check out...
East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. Rose Complex nears...
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
Tyler Water Utilities customers may experience 'earthy' taste, smell in water due to spike in Geosmin levels
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler says Tyler Water Utilities consumers may experience a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The city says the water is safe to drink and "continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards."
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured. The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County. A person who lives near the...
Pittsburg Sets New State Record
Pittsburg placed 11th out of 51 teams in the 4A Division II UIL Cheer Competition. Coming in at 11th in the state is a new school record for these cheerleaders! Congratulations!
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
Man dies after motorcycle wreck
Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
It’s a sad night in LaRue
LARUE—LaRue resident Kara Winslow shared the following videos she took as she watched the beloved landmarks and the memories made there go up in flames. Winslow shared that the fire appears to have started at the former Old Village Kitchen, a popular eatery in LaRue. JC’S Pizza is located next door and appears to have suffered damage.
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
No students injured following crash involving Gilmer ISD school bus
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD says no students were injured following a wreck involving a bus Thursday morning. According to the district, Bus 31 was involved in the crash. The students were moved to another bus which took them to school. GISD nurses will also examine the children at...
Driver of motorcycle dies in single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County left the driver of a motorcycle dead Wednesday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Farm to Market Road 71. The motorcycle ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert.
