With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.

2 DAYS AGO