Read full article on original website
Related
Middlesbrough told Dan Barlaser is not for sale after Rotherham reject an offer for the midfielder
Middlesbrough have been told that Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser is not for sale at any price, despite the 25-year-old having six months to run on his contract at the Championship club.
Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense
Chelsea has welcomed a decision from the English Football Association to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense
BBC
John-Kymani Gordon: Carlisle United sign Crystal Palace striker on loan
Carlisle United have signed Crystal Palace striker John-Kymani Gordon on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Eagles but was an unused substitute in three of their past four games. He could feature for the Cumbrians against Newport on...
BBC
Fleetwood Town 1-2 Oxford United
Ciaron Brown hit a late winner as Oxford United came from behind to win at Fleetwood Town in League One. Kyle Joseph had scored the equaliser for the visitors seconds after coming on in the second half, cancelling out Brendan Wiredu's strike at the end of the first half. And...
BBC
Huddersfield Town and Preston North End fined after Championship melee
Huddersfield Town have been fined £6,000 and Preston North End a total of £5,750 by the Football Association following a first-half scuffle in their Championship game last month. Both teams were deemed to have breached FA rule E20.1, after a flare-up following a challenge by Town's David Kasumu...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa prediction, odds, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023
Aston Villa attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to three games when they host Leeds United in an English Premier League match on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) lost to Liverpool in their return from the World Cup break but bounced back to defeat Tottenham 2-0 and battle Wolves to a 1-1 draw. Leeds (4-5-8) are winless in four matches but played Newcastle and West Ham to draws in their last two league games. These sides met at Leeds in October, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.
BBC
Bobby Thomas: Burnley recall defender from Bristol Rovers for Barnsley loan
Burnley have loaned defender Bobby Thomas to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season, after his stint at Bristol Rovers was terminated. The 21-year-old scored three goals in 26 games in the first half of the season before the Championship side recalled him from Memorial Stadium. Thomas...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Bethany England hailed a ‘massive asset’ ahead of possible Tottenham debut
New signing Bethany England is a “massive asset” to Tottenham, boss Rehanne Skinner has said.England joined Spurs earlier this month after seven years with Chelsea, during which she scored 74 goals in 163 appearances.The 28-year-old forward, who has also netted 11 times in 21 England caps and was part of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning squad, could make her Tottenham debut in Saturday’s Women’s Super league match at Aston Villa.Skinner told a press conference ahead of the contest: “Beth’s someone we identified quite a while ago and we’ve been working hard to try to make that happen.“I think for us it...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Man arrested after homophobic slur at cup match
A man has been arrested after homophobic language was reportedly heard at a Nottingham Forest match. The slur was allegedly used during the first half of the team's EFL Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. Officers were told a Wolves fan sitting in the away end at the City...
MATCHDAY: Villa-Leeds in Premier League; Napoli hosts Juve
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Aston Villa hosts Leeds in a match between midtable teams to begin the 20th round of the Premier League. Villa has been inconsistent under new manager Unai Emery, winning three and losing three of its last seven games in all competitions — the last match being an embarrassing 2-1 loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend. Villa is in 11th place, three spots and five points above Leeds.
BBC
Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure
Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leeds United
With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0: Man of the Match
Liverpool Football Club are finding new ways to be awful. To a man they were worse than every single Brighton player. Absolutely no redeeming qualities anywhere on the pitch. Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.
Comments / 0