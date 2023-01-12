ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Chimpanzee born at Chester zoo offers ‘real hope’ for world’s rarest subspecies

By Robyn Vinter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aav1A_0kC8hn6q00

Conservationists are celebrating the birth of the “world’s rarest chimpanzee” at a UK zoo.

Chester zoo has welcomed the arrival of the male critically endangered western or west African chimpanzee, which was delivered after an eight-month pregnancy.

As few as 18,000 of the chimpanzees remain across Africa and the birth gives further hope to efforts to ensure the long-term survival of the species, primatologists say.

Great ape experts at the zoo said the infant was in good health and had spent the first few weeks of life bonding with his mother and the rest of the 22-strong troop.

He will be named after a rock or pop star, in the zoo’s tradition.

Andrew Lenihan, a team manager at Chester zoo, said: “We’ve previously welcomed Dylan [Bob], Alice [Cooper] and Annie [Lennox] – so watch this space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A2uO_0kC8hn6q00
Older sister Stevie [Nicks] gives ZeeZee a helping hand with the baby chimp. Photograph: Chester Zoo

“Mum ZeeZee and her new arrival instantly bonded and she’s doing a great job of cradling him closely and caring for him.”

He said the apes were under huge threat in the wild because of deforestation in west Africa, hunting for the illegal bushmeat trade and diseases spread by humans.

Lenihan added: “He may not know it, but ZeeZee’s new baby is a small but vital boost to the global population of western chimpanzees, at a time when it’s most needed for this critically endangered species.”

Small populations of the western chimpanzee are still found ranging from Senegal to Ghana in west Africa but have become extinct in Benin, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Mike Jordan, the animal and plant director at the conservation zoo, said: “In the last 25 years alone the world has lost 80% of its western chimpanzee population, so the arrival of a healthy baby here at Chester offers us real hope that we can help turn things around for this species.

“We’re in the midst of a global extinction crisis. The UN estimates that 1 million species could be wiped out in our lifetime.”

He added that the conservation zoo was “doing everything we possibly can to halt and reverse this”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
The Guardian

Matteo Messina Denaro: how fast-living mafioso evaded police for 30 years

When the Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore “Totò” Riina was arrested in 1993, after 23 years on the most wanted list, he was living comfortably in Palermo with his wife and four children. Thirteen years later, his sidekick, living like an ascetic, eating cheese and chicory and reading his Bible in a shepherd’s hut near his birthplace, Corleone, was run to ground.
The Guardian

Everyone hates Velma the lesbian detective. Is she really an insult to Scooby-Doo fans?

We live in a hyperpartisan world where nobody can agree on anything. And yet, every now and again something comes along that bridges political differences and brings people together. This latest unifier appears to be a Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, which is targeted at adults. Whatever their political persuasion, everyone seems to hate it. (Except, rather weirdly, the Guardian, which gave it four out of five stars.) The cartoon premiered last week to mostly abysmal reviews. Things are so dire that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that Mindy Kaling, its star and an executive producer of the show, made Velma terrible on purpose in order to make the left look bad.
The Guardian

The rest of the world is in disbelief at what the gambling industry has pulled off in Australia. We need real reform

For decades it seems Australian politics, especially in NSW, has been dominated by three major entities – the two major political parties and the gambling industry. The state has half of the nation’s pokies and, incredibly, 35% of the world’s pokies in its clubs and pubs. With such ubiquitous accessibility it is no wonder Australia has the greatest gambling losses in the world – 40% greater than the nation that comes second.
The Guardian

‘God Save the King’ doesn’t fall from Jamaican lips so easily. Soon we’ll be a republic

Britain, take note. A post-Elizabethan era is taking shape here in Jamaica. And it looks like a republic. “The government will be moving with haste and alacrity towards transforming Jamaica into a republic,” said our prime minister, Andrew Holness, on Monday. “Please move ahead with speed,” he urged his minister of constitutional affairs. If there are obstacles, the government will do whatever it takes.
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on George Santos: ‘You can read his memoir, I Am Malala’

“As crazy as the world seems, and she do seem crazy, it’s comforting every so often to be reminded that actions still have consequences,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening. “And even when those consequences are awful, it’s nice to know that you weren’t crazy when you pointed out those consequences were careening down the highway toward all of us like a jackknife manure spreader.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

‘Masterpiece of a film’: why is every A-lister trying to get To Leslie an Oscar?

Depending on one’s interest in film awards, it may or may not be apparent that the business of the Oscars is a nearly year-long affair. The pieces for an Oscar campaign – a full-time job with its own PR, schmoozing schedule and the momentum of smaller awards to achieve enough votes for a nomination – are usually in place months ahead of time. The window provides time to tweak and build a narrative; there is nothing Hollywood loves more than a comeback or underdog story (see: this year’s supporting actor frontrunner Ke Huy Quan or best actress contender Michelle Yeoh). Yet even most seasoned awards-followers have been surprised by the very late-breaking, star-studded campaign to garner Andrea Riseborough, a British character actor, an Oscar nomination for her leading role in To Leslie, a little-seen indie drama that has made barely $27,000 since a small theatrical release in October.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy