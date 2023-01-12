ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Curiosity rover finds water halos filled with opal on Mars

By Nergis Firtina
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSUKv_0kC8hlLO00
Light-toned fracture halos as seen crosscutting the bedrock extend into the subsurface.

Led by Arizona State University, a research team was able to independently confirm that fracture halos included water-rich opal, potentially acting as a crucial resource for human exploration, by analyzing data from NASA's Curiosity rover and its neutron spectrometer Dynamic Albedo of Neutrons, or DAN, on Mars.

As reported by Arizona State University, the extensive subterranean fracture networks would have created environments that may have been more habitable than those on the surface in terms of water content and radiation shielding, according to the study.

In order to investigate Gale Crater, a sizable impact basin with a gigantic, stratified mountain in the center, NASA deployed the Curiosity rover to Mars in 2012. Researchers have found light-toned rocks surrounding fractures that crisscross some areas of the martian terrain and occasionally reach far into the horizon of rover imagery as Curiosity has traveled over the surface of Mars.

According to recent research, Gale Crater's extensive halo networks were one of the water-rich habitats. When circumstances on the surface were probably much harsher, this water-rich ecosystem in the subsurface would have also afforded better habitable conditions.

The study's archival data from many devices were analyzed by Postdoctoral Fellow Travis Gabriel, who is now a research physicist for the US government, and revealed significant anomalies near light-toned rocks earlier in the traverse.

“Our new analysis of archival data showed striking similarity between all of the fracture halos we've observed much later in the mission,” Gabriel said. “Seeing that these fracture networks were so widespread and likely chock-full of opal was incredible.”

The nature of the light-colored rocks that surround the ground-breaking cracks, or "fracture halos," in Gale Crater was investigated by Gabriel and his team of scientists.

It was formed in a modern Mars era

These underground networks of fractures may have been much more hospitable than the hard surface conditions of modern Mars, which is what scientists believe opal in Gale Crater developed in.

“Given the widespread fracture networks discovered in Gale Crater, it's reasonable to expect that these potentially habitable subsurface conditions extended to many other regions of Gale Crater as well, and perhaps in other regions of Mars,” Gabriel said. “These environments would have formed long after the ancient lakes in Gale Crater dried up.”

Most Popular

The aim of the study

Together with other volatiles like carbon dioxide, the poles of Mars contain a significant amount of water ice. By contrast, the equator of Mars lacks water now and does not appear to have abundant water ice resources close to the surface. The study suggests that water-rich opal may be lining many landscapes across regions of Mars where scientists otherwise don't expect water.

Despite the aridity of the current environment, the opal in Gale Crater maintains water. These durable minerals may be a significant resource for future exploration endeavors elsewhere on Mars if opal elsewhere on Mars also maintains water to the same degree as the opal in Gale Crater, which is supported by rising evidence from satellite data.

The study was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research on December 19.

Study abstract:

We analyze spatially pervasive, light-toned “halos” associated with fractures in a sedimentary unit (Stimson) of Gale crater, Mars, and report a similar network of halos discovered in a separate geologic group (Bradbury). Through a dedicated active neutron measurement campaign, we provide independent confirmation of the water-rich nature of these features. Together with mineralogical and geochemical data, these features are consistent with abundant hydrated amorphous silica (opal-A). We suggest that the mineral and amorphous assemblages are indicative of formation under low-temperature and predominantly low-pH conditions (passive silica enrichment) with a minor contribution of silica (active silica enrichment) from adjacent units. We show that there is significant amorphous silica in the array of sedimentary rocks in the Gale crater, allowing them to play a role in an active silica enrichment phase of halo formation. We suggest that the involved alteration event was short-lived and our finding of vast halo networks in a distant, older unit implies a more vast network of hydrologic subsurface conduits than previously known. This relatively recent subsurface hydrologic system was present long after the transition from a warm and wet to a cold and dry Martian environment, extending the habitability conditions on Mars to an epoch that is generally considered not favorable for life on the surface. Finally, our bulk H quantification of these features, which ranges from ∼3–6 wt% H2O-equivalent-H, suggests that the amorphous material in halos hosts ample supplies of readily released water, making them a considerable resource at the otherwise dry Martian equator.

For You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu0pY_0kC8hlLO00

Sade Agard| 11/19/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyblX_0kC8hlLO00

Matthew S. Williams| 8/26/2022

Comments / 13

Related
Interesting Engineering

NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers a new planet roughly the same size as Earth

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft identified an Earth-sized world called TOI 700 e, located in its star's habitable zone. Initial analysis shows the world is 95 percent Earth's size and it is likely a rocky planet, a report from NASA reveals. The discovery sheds new light on exoplanets that could harbor life, revealing new insight into the formation of our own solar system.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
The Crawfish Boxes

Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
The Crawfish Boxes

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
ALABAMA STATE
CNET

Astronomers Might've Found the Edge of Our Galaxy

Not only is trying to visualize the universe's size a daunting -- and kind of disturbing -- task, but it's also a paradoxical one. In a sense, our cosmic expanse is both finite because it hasn't existed forever… and infinite because it's constantly ballooning in every direction. What's much more manageable, in terms of cosmic cartography, is mapping out how big all the stuff within our universe seems to be.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy