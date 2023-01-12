Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Related
Man shot in the head a block from Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - A man was shot a block from Chicago's United Center on the Near West Side on Saturday. The man, 41, was on West Washington near Hoyne around 2:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in good condition. Chicago police detectives...
cwbchicago.com
In disturbing video, rifle-wielding men rob victim outside Chicago convenience store
Chicago — A newly acquired video shows a group of men armed with a rifle as they rob a man outside a Bridgeport convenience store. “I was going to get some snacks!” the victim told CWB Chicago after he provided the video on Saturday. The disturbing footage was...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on East 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. He was shot in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes. Police said they have struck at least 11...
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter weather outlook • nurse smuggles drugs into jail • $1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold
CHICAGO - Winter weather in the Chicago area has been sparse this year with just over 3 inches of snow since December, a nurse smuggled drugs into the Cook County Jail for a man she was dating, and one Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on Lucky Day Lotto this week.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago
CHICAGO - A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side. Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home. She hasn't heard from him...
CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement
A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
cwbchicago.com
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say
Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to person threatening officers with weapon, barricading in South Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT was on the scene of a residence in West Englewood for reports of an armed person barricading themselves Saturday morning. The offender pointed a weapon at officers in the 6600 block of Seeley Avenue around 12:31 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a residence in that block. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Group of masked men swiping cars left running to commit ATM robberies, carjackings on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of masked men are stealing cars that people have left running either on the street or at gas stations primarily on the city's West Side, police warn. Chicago police say the men steal the unattended cars and use then to commit robberies at ATMs and to carjack victims.
Edgewater man said he called 911 about car break-ins in progress, but police never came
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Edgewater man said he called 911 to report a slew of car break-ins as they were happening - but he waited and waited for police, and said officers never showed up.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, the break-ins happened in a parking lot in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue – and it was all caught on video."I did my part. As a citizen, I think I've done all I can do – take as much evidence as I can, so that there's something to prove that this is happening, call 911, give the...
fox32chicago.com
3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
Man charged in gang-related killing of 15-year-old Chicago girl in 2016
Veronica Lopez was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.
fox32chicago.com
2 people hospitalized after fire breaks out at Near West Side home
CHICAGO - A man was critically injured, and a woman was listed in far condition after a fire started in their home in University Village Sunday morning. Police say the Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of South Bishop Street just after 1 a.m. CFD...
Comments / 1