How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ extension will impact re-signing free agents and the draft, according to ex-NFL GMs

Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
bvmsports.com
Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon
Eagles injury updates: Jalen Hurts’ declaration, Josh Sweat’s return by Geoffrey Knox Eagles News Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon by Geoffrey Knox 3 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Well, we knew these conversations would begin again at some point. Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw his name enter conversations…
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
Josh Allen shoving match prompts Bills-Dolphins Wild Card kerfuffle
Tempers boiled over late in the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Bills and Dolphins, leading to some extracurricular physicality at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not take kindly to a shove by Christian Wilkins — after being picked off by Miami cornerback Xavien Howard — shoving him back and exchanging words with the Dolphins’ defensive tackle. “You’re going to lose that battle, Josh,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said of the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback’s scuffle with the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Wilkins. Buffalo players ran in to protect their quarterback, with a swarm of Dolphins close behind as Allen walked off. Wilkins earned himself a personal foul, though it was offset by one to Bills center Mitch Morse. The Dolphins turned Howard’s pick into a field goal, cutting into Buffalo’s lead, 17-6. They further added to Allen’s frustrations by turning a second interception into a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion to knot the score at 17-17. The Dolphins took the lead, 24-20, early in the second half of Sunday’s game.
As Eagles star wrestles with injury, teammates hold their breath that he’ll be back for NFL Playoffs
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson walked into “The Bro Barn,” the workout cabin at his South Jersey property, with a World Wrestling Entertainment title belt slung over his shoulder. “What the hell are you doing here in my house?” Johnson bellowed in the video posted...
Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator is in the building.
FOCO bobblehead of Joe Burrow with white Bengal tiger available for pre-order
FOCO announced that a bobblehead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with a white Bengal tiger next to him is available for pre-order. The bobblehead is numbered out of 144 and available for $80 at FOCO.com. It would ship no later than June 30th. ...
Report: Bettor Loses $1.4 Million As Jaguars Rally Past Chargers
The bettor made the wager when Los Angeles was up 27–0 in the second quarter.
Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. "My heart is with...
Season of adversity behind them, Bills start playoff run
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) — The 2022-2023 season with a racist act of hate that shocked the country. On May 14th, 10 of our neighbors were killed at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Three others were hurt. The Bills showed up to show support and the team’s motto for the season became what was etched […]
Why Sixers Should Re-Sign Georges Niang?
At the end of the season, Georges Niang's contract with the Philadelphia 76ers will be up, should they run it back with the sharpshooter?
Eagles’ Lane Johnson returns to practice after abdominal injury (VIDEO)
The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, getting back one of their starters a week before the team begins their playoff run. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson participated in practice Friday. Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to...
Philadelphia 76ers rumors fans want to come true in 2023
Despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise that
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2